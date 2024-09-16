Late Kwaito Legend Mapaputsi’s Tombstone Revealed, Mzansi Weighs In: “He Had His Policies in Place”
- Mapaputsi's tombstone has officially been revealed following his untimely passing
- The late Kwaito legend died after falling ill, and tributes poured in from fans from all around the country
- Mzansi weighed in on Mapaputsi's extravagant tombstone, while others paid tribute to the fallen star
Mapaputsi's loved ones officially revealed the late Kwaito star's tombstone following his tragic passing.
Mapaputsi's tombstone revealed
Just over a week since South Africa lost legendary Kwaito star, Mapaputsi, his loved ones honoured him with a tombstone reveal after sharing details of his send-off.
The once-loved musician, who rose to fame in the 90s with his hard-hitting songs and flare, tragically passed away on 5 September 2024 after a short illness.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a photo of the Izinja hitmaker's tombstone, which features his photo, a note detailing his life and career, and a touching note from his wife:
"You will always live in my heart. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be your one and only wife; not even death will do us part. Love you always, my dear husband."
Mzansi reacts to Mapaputsi's tombstone
Netizens weighed in on the Kwaito star's tombstone, with some criticising its design while others pointed out its extravagance considering the recent disturbing details of extortion:
officialtwinny said:
"The friend is wondering why they took so long to pay him."
LagerMntumni was unimpressed:
"A tad too dramatic."
Gowjas wrote:
"Black people truly love showing off."
Iam_TooMelo was curious:
"Why is there a QR on the tombstone?"
Meanwhile, others continue to pay their respects to Mapaputsi:
The_A_Wagon wrote:
"Rest in power."
Andile_Magazi was relieved:
"Seems like he had his policies in place, man, and somehow that just makes me so happy."
TSHEPARATSI_RSA showed love to Mapaputsi:
"Rest easy, big Paps; you'll always be remembered for all the good deeds."
