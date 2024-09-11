The late Kwaito star Mapaputsi's funeral service details have been announced, and it will take place in Johannesburg

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at the Eyethu Shopping Centre in Soweto

Mapaputsi's funeral service will take place at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall on Saturday, 14 September 2024

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi will be laid to rest this weekend.

Source: UGC

Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya will be sent to his final resting place this weekend. The Izinja hitmaker passed away on Thursday, 5 September 2024.

Funeral and memorial service details for Mapaputsi have been announced

The legendary Kwaito star Mapaputsi's funeral and memorial service details have been announced by his manager, Busi Kunene.

Fans, colleagues and industry mates will be able to celebrate the life of the Izinja hitmaker at his memorial service, which will take place on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at the Eyethu Shopping Centre in Machaba Drive in Mofolo, Soweto.

Mapaputsi will then be laid at his final resting place on Saturday, 14 September 2024, at West Park Cemetery's Heroes Acre. His funeral will be at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto.

Mapaputsi's friends disrespectful to family

According to City Press, Sandile Ngwenya's family feels disrespected by mourners who do not respect their privacy.

The late Kwaito star died after an illness and was said to be bedridden. After his death, so-called friends allegedly tried to "extort" money from the family. Amid the chaos, the family is begging for privacy to mourn him properly.

The news publication quoted a source who said they have been "abused and bullied" by the mourners. In addition, the friends drink and hold celebrations while the family mourns.

