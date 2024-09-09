The legendary poet Mzwakhe Mbuli will be honoured later in September at the Soweto Theatre

The Struggle stalwart will be inducted into the Wall of Fame at the Soweto Theatre

Mbuli will be among the recipients of the Legends of Soweto in the City of Gold

Mzwakhe Mbuli will be inducted to the Wall of Fame at the Soweto Theatre. Image: @mzwakhembuli

Source: Instagram

The South African renowned poet Mzwakhe Mbuli will be honoured at the Soweto Theatre in September 2024.

Mzwakhe Mbuli will be inducted into the Wall of Fame

The anti-apartheid activist and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli has made headlines again; this time, it's about something positive.

According to ZiMoja, the renowned poet will be inducted into the Wall of Fame at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg recently. Mbuli will be among the other recipients of the Legends of Soweto in the City of Gold, who will also be honoured at the Gala evening.

When called for a comment, the struggle stalwart said that CEO Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema and her committee would issue public statements regarding the forthcoming event.

In June 2024, Mbuli shared why he stopped supporting the ANC, mentioning that the reason was that the political party still owed him R500K since 2009, when they approached him and asked him to mobilise artists and create a music album in support of athlete Caster Semenya when she won the IAAF Athletics World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

He said:

"I organised several artists, including Rebecca Malope, Don Laka, Ntando, Solly Moholo, and Camagwini, among others, to produce individual tracks. These tracks were then compiled into an album titled The Human Spirit Triumphs.

"For years, I went to Luthuli House to demand my payment, only to return empty-handed each time. I no longer attend any ANC-related events, from the January 8 celebrations to their rallies."

Sarafina! continues to impress internationally

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African movie Sarafina is still making major strides on the local and international scenes, more than 30 years after its release.

The historic sale took place at Cannes Classics Official Selection on 21 May. The film's producer, Anant Singh, is attending the Cannes Film Festival alongside Leleti Khumalo, who played the lead role, Sarafina.

Source: Briefly News