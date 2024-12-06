Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala has gone viral after a video and picture of her enjoying a trip to Thailand with her unidentified boyfriend surfaced online

Fans are thrilled to see King Khosi happy and in love, with many praising her handsome and seemingly wealthy partner

Social media users expressed excitement over Khosi moving on from her Big Brother past and living her best life

Reality TV star Khosi Twala's handsome man has sent shockwaves across the internet. A video and picture of the star living it up in Thailand with her man has gone viral on social media.

Khosi Twala's boyfriend's face finally revealed

Social media users have finally gotten a glimpse of Big Brother Titans star Khosi Twala's boyfriend. The media personality has previously been linked to fellow Big Brother Titans housemates.

A social media user with the handle @truthicon recently caused a buzz with posts revealing Khosi Twala and her man living it up in Thailand.

The post shows the star, affectionately known as King Khosi and her unidentified man having a blast in the beautiful country.

Fans can't get enough of Khosi and her man

Social media users are happy that Khosi is in love and happy. Many said they love seeing their favourite media personality living her best life.

@bigEunice said:

"They swore ashy was the best thing to happen to her but see my girl enjoying her life with a rich fine gentleman 😛😊."

@FafieHloph99456 commented:

"Such a gorgeous man, so happy for Khosi❤😍"

@MDludla77563 wrote:

"Wow Khosi left big brother streets and never looked back, I love you khokho babe❤💯"

@that_hapiness added:

"This man is fineeeeee Jesus."

@Sbusisi94069532 said:

"She deserves this happiness, m really happy for her."

