A stylish gogo proved to have her thing still while driving her grandchild’s luxurious BMW

The classy gogo paid a lot of attention to the road while she stepped on the accelerator like Lewis Hamilton

Netizens loved the lady’s incredible clip and shared their thoughts in the comments

A Mzansi gogo from Gauteng wowed Mzansi with her taste in cars.

A cool Mzansi grandma raced in her grandchild's luxurious BMW. Image: @blushmgt

Source: TikTok

The classy lady proudly drove her grandchild’s luxurious BMW and looked hot doing it.

Gogo lives her best life driving her grandchild’s BMW

A classy gogo took her grandchild’s luxurious BMW for a spin and embodied British race car driver Lewis Hamilton as she stepped on the accelerator. She paid attention to the road while clinging to the steering wheel with fresh artificial nails.

It is believed that once a woman is past thirty, she’s old and should rot in secret, but the new generation of women has not accepted that. Kim Kardashian is in her forties and still rocking a swimwear. Cher is living it up in her 70s and looks as young as she did at thirty, and Jennifer Lopez is a vampire who never ages and still lives on a high.

This gogo proved that a woman who wants to rot is a woman who welcomed the idea. A TikTok page shared the cool clip of the grandma and captioned it:

"POV: when grandma gets to drive your car."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to a gogo driving a BMW

Mzansi was impressed by the gogo who drove the beast like a pro. The comments section of the post was filled with amazed people sharing kind words and praise:

@Sharon Kganyago was stunned by gogo:

"It's gogo's nails for me."

@Greta Kapend noticed how classy the gogo was:

"She's a stylish gogo, look at her nails."

@Mvini claimed to be as old a s gogo:

"Me and your gogo, same age group. The nails on point like mine."

@Teboho Motaung325 insisted that gogo keeps the car:

"Give the car to Gogo. It’s in safe hands. Oh and tell Gogo she is my role model. I want nails like that even in my old age."

@uchopho lwebhilidi loved gogo's driving:

"Big up to gogo for her concentration, a real law abiding Senior citizen."

Source: Briefly News