“Be Kind to One Another”: Woman Shows Her Sweet Act for Cashier’s Birthday

A woman shared a clip of her random act of kindness when she shopped at a Pick n Pay store in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town

She brought a cashier who was celebrating her birthday a bouquet and a box of chocolates

Many people online took to the comment section to appreciate what the young woman had done for the cashier

A young woman with love in her heart shared a kind gesture towards a cashier with internet users. Images: @ambur_leigh_hildebrandt

Showing empathy and understanding can make the world a friendlier and better place for everyone, and that is just what one person did for a total stranger.

A woman named Ambur Hildebrandt went to her TikTok account (@ambur_leigh_hildebrandt) to share the compassion she showed to a Pick n Pay cashier in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, who was celebrating her birthday.

In the TikTok video, Ambur walks with flowers and a box of chocolates towards a till in the local supermarket. An unnamed cashier sits there, helping other customers. The young woman then hands the bouquet and sweet treat to the unsuspecting cashier and hugs her.

Providing more information about her thoughtful act, Ambur wrote in her caption:

"I'm sharing this beautiful story to encourage others just to be kind to one another. You never know what one is going through. A kind gesture goes a long way.

"I was paying for my groceries when I asked her how her day had been going. She gave me this look as though it hadn't been a good day. She had told me, 'Not so good as I got to work soaking wet from the rain, and it's my birthday today.'

Ambur added that she immediately felt she needed to bless the woman. She concluded:

"You never know what cashiers are going through. Always be kind to them and put a smile on their faces. Seeing her smile after our conversation really made my heart fulfilled."

Kind act warms Mzansi's hearts

The viral video had many people rushing to the comment section to encourage others to show the same love to strangers.

@mr.b2980 saluted Ambur for her generosity and said:

"That's all that we need in South Africa. Just be friendly, and it costs nothing. That's how you capture someone's heart and soul."

@fatmasuzanneeffen told the online community:

"Kindness starts with one person and just considering the next person's feelings. We should not look at their job title, financial status, or even where they live but accept them and show empathy."

@misnyc1 said to Ambur:

"We need more people like you in this world."

Good Samaritan helps woman buy food

In more news relating to kindness, Briefly News reported about a South African man who was at Shoprite when he saw a lady hesitate to buy a packet of noodles for herself.

The man suspected she was a student and eventually approached her to offer his help, which she did not initially trust. Afterwards, the young woman was surprised by his willingness to help so much that she asked for his number to repay him for his kindness.

