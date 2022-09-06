A kind and considerate cashier blessed a sad-looking woman with flowers in a wonderful display of ubuntu

A kind and thoughtful cashier did the undeniably empathetic act of giving a sad-looking woman some flowers to cheer her up.

A selfless cashier gave a saddened woman some flowers to lighten her mood, and Mzansi adored the kind act. Images: Shaye Toni Garmany/ Facebook, Santiaga/ Getty Images

Shaye Toni Garmany was the sad woman, and she shared the story to the #ImStaying group on Facebook, where many South Africans also shared tales of comradery.

Shaye told the story of how she went into the Engen garage in her area and that a cashier offered her flowers. She asked the lady behind the counter why to which the cashier said:

"Your eyes look sad and I want you to have a happy day."

The whole interaction left a profound impact on Shaye, who had this to say about it at the end:

"For this lady to see this in me and do something to make me feel better shows the spirit of Ubuntu is alive and well. Proudly South African."

The post has brought about patriotism in Sout Africans, with many sharing their own wonderful tales of how kind and helpful Mzansi peeps are to one another. Read the comments below:

Glen Joubert said:

"South Africans are great. Charismatic and compassionate like no other nation."

Joan Buchanan mentioned:

"Fantastic. We love our South Africa and the people."

Ursula Forsyth shared:

"That's exactly why I love to live here. People are very caring. I love South Africa."

Bonnie Auret posted:

"So agree. Beautiful people in our beautiful country. See it every single day."

Bonita van Rooyen commented:

"Gosh how awesome is that? Hope your relative recovers, and you're right - we have a beautiful country!"

Therese Deary said:

"Yes, we definitely do live in the most beautiful country, the people and the natural beauty, nothing like it anywhere else in the world - hello from Krugersdorp."

Elizabeth Ann Sophi Skliros mentioned

"Hope all goes well with your family member, what a star that lady is."

Desiree Jones shared:

"South Africans are amazing people. The more I travel to other countries, the more I realize this"

