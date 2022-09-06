One beautiful woman from the Free State is proving that mining is not just a career that men can excel at

Stephanie Schoeman explains that while she hadn’t always considered undertaking the profession, her ex-boyfriend introduced her to the field, and she hasn’t looked back since

The strong lady now works hard as a Lead Quantity Surveyor at De Beers, and believes that women can certainly shine as miners

A stunning, hard-working woman is making big moves in the mining industry, proving once again that ladies can conquer absolutely any profession.

Stephanie Schoeman believes that women can reach great heights in the field of mining. Image: Stephanie Schoeman/Supplied.

Stephanie Schoeman is originally from the Free State and currently resides in Johannesburg, working as a Lead Quantity Surveyor at international mining conglomerate, De Beers.

Talking to Briefly News, the strong lady explained that she holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Quantity Surveying from the University of the Free State and didn’t originally envision taking on mining:

“You mostly relate quantity surveying to the building industry. It was thus by chance [that I got into the field], but I am glad it turned out the way it did.”

The 36-year-old adds that it was a former partner who introduced her to the field through a contact:

“I dated a guy who worked at AngloGold Ashanti and through a contact got into mining and never looked back.”

Stephanie’s position in the heavy-duty sector comes with a ton of responsibility, but luckily, she has a good head on her shoulders to handle the pressures of the job:

“I form part of the contracts team that predominantly deals with the mining development underground.”

The boss babe states that while there are certain aspects of the job that come a little more naturally to males, with hard work, determination and effort, women can certainly excel:

“I am privileged to work with strong women in senior positions who set an example for me. It is not always working directly with them, but more so the way they conduct themselves and their work ethic.

"This encourages me, and hopefully, I have/can have the same impact on other women.”

Stephanie has some important words of wisdom for all young ladies who hope to take on the mining sector, noting that perseverance is key:

“It does come with some sacrifices, and it will not always be easy.

"However, believe in yourself and the value you bring, always be open to new opportunities and remember the importance of teamwork. Your success is your personal responsibility!”

