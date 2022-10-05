One Grade 12 pupil had the time of her life at her matric ball after she was accompanied to the dance by South African musician, Robot Boii

The lovely night was made possible by her mom, who reached out to the artist, telling him about her daughter being bullied

The Salary Salary singer posted snaps of the pair enjoying the evening, with the young lady having the time of her life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African musician, Robot Boii, gave one young lady, named Annie Mashaba, a night to remember by accompanying her to her matric farewell.

The young woman felt like a princess with Robot Boii at her matric dance. Image: @Robot_Boii/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The wonderful evening was orchestrated by her mom, Nkele Mashaba, who messaged the artist eight months ago, telling him that her daughter was bullied for having no date and was teased for her acne.

The loving momma concluded the message by asking the Salary Salary singer to be Annie's date, telling him that the young woman was a huge fan of his music.

Robot Boii then accepted the invitation, and the pair looked like they had a lot of fun at the dance in the pics he posted online, with the matriculant smiling from ear to ear, no doubt feeling like the belle of the ball.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The artist’s Twitter post read:

“A short story. Eight months later. Shout out to my team, and especially the mom who reached out.”

Let’s take a look at some of the amazing photos:

Social media users commended Robot Boii for making the girl’s dream a reality with his sweet gesture:

@krugersville said:

“Imagine pulling up with Robot Boii at your matric dance. No stop signs, just robots everywhere flashing green.”

@Malcolm__Good added:

“And then he does the roboto roboto dance with you.”

@Carol70238297 took a chance:

“Can you also be my date?”

Drama as student arrives at a matric dance in a coffin, Mzansi blames family for allowing it

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about social media being abuzz with mixed reactions from peeps after pictures of a student who arrived at her matric dance in a casket went viral. The young girl, wearing a black and gold gown and makeup, rocked up to her school like a dead person. Mzansi slammed the student's desperation for clout, while others blasted the family for allowing her to do that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News