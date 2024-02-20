This little girl wowed Mzansi with her grand gesture towards a stranger in a TikTok video

The clip shows the toddler standing close to a man who was in a queue, and she handed him her meal

The online community reacted to the content, with many praising the child for being so compassionate

A heartwarming video of a toddler sharing with a stranger has astonished many online users. The little girl's act of kindness has earned her applause from netizens. The clip has generated over 492 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within just a few hours of publication.

Source: TikTok

The little girl shares with a stranger

The clip was posted by @lebo.chaney on TikTok shows the little girl standing with a young man who was in a queue. The toddler was holding her lunchbox in her hand. She gave the gentleman her food, and the man placed it back into her lunchbox, which annoyed the girl. She handed him her meal again, which the guy took and ate. The little girl walked away from the man with a big smile.

Taking TikTok, the mother captioned the post saying:

"Pov: Your daughter forces people to take her food because she doesn't eat without sharing."

The mom added that once her daughter chooses a person, she would leave the food on your lap if you insisted on saying no.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the little girl

Many people loved the toddler's gesture as they flooded the comments to gush over her act of kindness.

Melindah Nkambule said:

"The way she got angry at him for putting the food back."

Bobby wrote:

"People I wanna meet in public places, my kinda people.. nka mjella furr.."

Tee-wonders31 added:

"I laughed my lungs out when he ate it for real."

Mmatheko Zanele Mash shared:

"Thanks, mom for raising a caring sesi"

User commented:

"Cute, but I’d try very hard to ignore her if she was trying to share with me, I’ll act like I don’t see her."

