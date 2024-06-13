Woman Defeats Mzansi and Flirts With Her Gogo During Cake Eating
- A woman on TikTok defeated the internet when she proved just how mjolo deprived she was
- The brave hun flirtatiously devoured a piece of cake after she asked her granny to feed her
- Gogo is seen perplexed by her grandchild’s arousal after eating the cake and drops her face in confusion
A woman on TikTok defeated the internet when she flirted with her grandmother.
The TikTokker made over half a million people crack up with her unusual clip.
Mjolo is an extreme sport
Nsesi, the TikTokker, stunned Mzansi when she exposed how much she suffered mjolocally. The hun did the unthinkable and made bedroom eyes for her African grandma.
The woman asked her grandmother to feed her some cake, and surprisingly, she agreed. The woman opened her mouth as though she were with her significant other. She modelled her face in a flirty way, confusing her grandmother.
The hun captioned the clip:
“So this is love.”
Watch video below:
Dessert is for lovers
The grandmother could not believe her eyes when her granddaughter behaved that way with her. She dropped her face and the fork in disbelief, which sent netizens.
The clip is meant for comic relief, and it does just that. This is what peeps had to say:
@AA had to share that she has watched the hilarious clip more than once:
"Ok, what's the maximum number of times a person can watch this?????"
@Thatos could not deal with the lady's foolery and commented:
"Mam?!! The way I died when the camera switched."
@Nakedirosinah noticed the kind of look she exchanged with her gran:
"The look you gave her first was something."
Source: Briefly News