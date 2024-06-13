A woman on TikTok defeated the internet when she proved just how mjolo deprived she was

The brave hun flirtatiously devoured a piece of cake after she asked her granny to feed her

Gogo is seen perplexed by her grandchild’s arousal after eating the cake and drops her face in confusion

A woman on TikTok defeated the internet when she flirted with her grandmother.

A woman on TikTok defeated the internet by flirting with her grandma Image: @nsesi_vixxen

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker made over half a million people crack up with her unusual clip.

Mjolo is an extreme sport

Nsesi, the TikTokker, stunned Mzansi when she exposed how much she suffered mjolocally. The hun did the unthinkable and made bedroom eyes for her African grandma.

The woman asked her grandmother to feed her some cake, and surprisingly, she agreed. The woman opened her mouth as though she were with her significant other. She modelled her face in a flirty way, confusing her grandmother.

The hun captioned the clip:

“So this is love.”

Watch video below:

Dessert is for lovers

The grandmother could not believe her eyes when her granddaughter behaved that way with her. She dropped her face and the fork in disbelief, which sent netizens.

The clip is meant for comic relief, and it does just that. This is what peeps had to say:

@AA had to share that she has watched the hilarious clip more than once:

"Ok, what's the maximum number of times a person can watch this?????"

@Thatos could not deal with the lady's foolery and commented:

"Mam?!! The way I died when the camera switched."

@Nakedirosinah noticed the kind of look she exchanged with her gran:

"The look you gave her first was something."

Grandmas know best

Briefly News also reported that a mother on TikTok shared a hilarious transformation of her son when she visited her grandmother in the Eastern Cape. The mom, Athini, showed her TikTok followers how she dressed her son in the City and how the son’s grandmother dressed the little boy in totally different clothes in the village.

The internet could not deal with the accurate transformation and sprinted to the comments section to roar at the significant difference. The mother could not believe her eyes when he visited her family in the village and saw how foreign her son looked, dressed in raggedy clothes. The boy is seen unbothered, playing in the yard.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News