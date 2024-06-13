A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious clip of her mother’s allergy to affection

The video shows just how annoyed the mom becomes when her daughter tries to show her some love, whether it’s sharing a kiss, a hug or some cuddles

The mother kicks and screams her way out of the invasive situation leaving the internet floored

A woman on TikTok floored Mzansi when her affection was rejected by her mom.

The mother-daughter duo bump heads when it comes to showing each other love.

I love you from a distance

African culture is very interesting and quite rigid. It is quite rare to see black moms openly showing affection for their children who are teenagers or older.

They have a very awkward way of showing love but somehow you just know that they’ll die for you in a heartbeat. A woman on TikTok filmed herself trying to show her mother some love by sharing a kiss, hug and cuddles but her mother rejected the gestures as though they were poisonous.

The mother is seen kicking and screaming to escape her daughter’s arms during a hug as though she had been captured by the apartheid police. The clip made may collapse in laughter.

Watch video below:

Rejection is not that serious

The lady did not mind being rejected by her mom because she knew that it was just silly and that she was teasing her. The hilarious act attracted many Mzansi peeps who commented:

@lesegokhwela cannot forget a line from the clip:

“Yey , out!”

@Arona Malesela understands that affection rejection is not that serious:

"But deep down inside she loves you with her whole existence."

@Bongi.M strives to be this kind of mother:

"Me as a mother."

@Tholoana shared the reason why she does not bother showing her mother love:

"My mother stuck her tongue out this one time I tried kissing her. Never again."

