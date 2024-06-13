One South African mother danced for her daughter after she gave her R15K, and the clip melted many people's hearts

A heartwarming video has captivated Mzansi, leaving many in awe of the wholesome footage.

A mother danced with joy after her daughter gifted her R15K in a TikTok video. Image: @wezenhlekelele

Mom dances after daughter gives her R15k

One mother was touched by her daughter's grand gesture in a TikTok video making rounds online. The footage, shared by @wezenhlekelele, shows the mom dancing joyfully after receiving R15K from her daughter.

Taking to TikTok, @wezenhlekelele revealed to her viewers that her mother was extremely "happy."

"When she's happy, I am happy."

The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering over 63K viewers along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA is in awe of the daughter and mother duo

The daughter's gestures touched many people. They took to the comments section to send heartwarming messages while others shared their own stories of gifting thier parents with cash.

Liza_mphosi4 shared:

"Mine. When you are done, she gives it to my 32-year-old brother was le tawa."

Sbohngakonke said:

"Happy for people with grateful parents."

Sizo084 expressed:

"The way my parents give for even a lousy R100 airtime, I think if I were to give the R15k, they would stand on top of Table Mountain."

Sithembileshandu1 added:

"I send mum money every month, and it’s always a reaction like this. That woman is so grateful. I make sure I always send money home because, wow, uyabonga ubuntu shame."

Omuhle added:

"Having grateful parents is a flex."

