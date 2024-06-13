Mzansi Mom Dances With Joy After Daughter Gifts Her R15K in a Video, SA Touched
- One South African mother danced for her daughter after she gave her R15K, and the clip melted many people's hearts
- The footage captured the attention of netizens, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments
- The online community loved the lady's content as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts
A heartwarming video has captivated Mzansi, leaving many in awe of the wholesome footage.
Mom dances after daughter gives her R15k
One mother was touched by her daughter's grand gesture in a TikTok video making rounds online. The footage, shared by @wezenhlekelele, shows the mom dancing joyfully after receiving R15K from her daughter.
Taking to TikTok, @wezenhlekelele revealed to her viewers that her mother was extremely "happy."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"When she's happy, I am happy."
The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering over 63K viewers along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA is in awe of the daughter and mother duo
The daughter's gestures touched many people. They took to the comments section to send heartwarming messages while others shared their own stories of gifting thier parents with cash.
Liza_mphosi4 shared:
"Mine. When you are done, she gives it to my 32-year-old brother was le tawa."
Sbohngakonke said:
"Happy for people with grateful parents."
Sizo084 expressed:
"The way my parents give for even a lousy R100 airtime, I think if I were to give the R15k, they would stand on top of Table Mountain."
Sithembileshandu1 added:
"I send mum money every month, and it’s always a reaction like this. That woman is so grateful. I make sure I always send money home because, wow, uyabonga ubuntu shame."
Omuhle added:
"Having grateful parents is a flex."
Daughter surprises mom with new iPhone gift and makes her cry in a video
Briefly News previously reported that one daughter decided to spoil and surprise her mommy dearest.
South African TikTok user @thandimmabontleza posted a sweet video that captured the moment she surprised her mom with a brand-new iPhone. The footage shows @thandimmabontleza holding a serving tray with a meal, a cool drink, and the sealed iPhone box as she made her way to her mother, seated in the lounge area with her grandkids.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za