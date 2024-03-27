A young lady took to social media to showcase how she bought her mom groceries, and people loved the clip

the video of the stunner gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

South Africans were impressed by the lady's good deed as they flocked to her comments section to gush over her

This woman gave back to her mom for all her life sacrifices towards her, and she did this by buying groceries.

A lady unveiled in a TikTok video what she bought for her mom. Image: @realsuccesstriumph

Source: TikTok

SA is amazed by the woman's gesture

The footage shared by @realsuccesstriumph on TikTok has received over 677K views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform. In the video, the young lady can be seen removing the items she bought for her mother, and people were impressed by how many things she bought.

This woman's clip is a true representation of a daughter's love towards her mom and the reality of many South Africans as they are raised by their mothers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applause for the young lady

The woman's clip touched many people online as they clapped for stunner for being thoughtful and caring towards her mother.

Tamara Raman857 said:

"You are a good young lady. Your parents are so proud of you."

Selg832 added:

"Daughters never disappoint us, mothers."

Rega wrote:

"Did you guys relocate? Well done for taking care of your mommy."

Tsonankie gushed over the woman, saying:

"Girl, wena you are a breadwinner. It says a lot about how u were raised."

MologadiS was in awe:

"Your Mum she is blessed, Nana."

Ms August said:

"That's my girl. Your parents are reaping what they have sown."

Young woman builds parents a home

Breifly News previously reported that a young lady named Jessica Mashaba took the internet by storm after she revealed that she had built a home for her parents.

The current economy is not looking great; many people struggle to make ends meet, especially young people who find it extremely difficult to obtain a job. However, Jessica Mashaba has become a symbol of hope for South African youth through her powerful testimony.

Source: Briefly News