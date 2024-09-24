Mzansi praised a lady after she shared her rawness of how she made the unpopular decision of choosing love over money

Chelsea Myburg filmed herself in a taxi to her boyfriend's place to spend some quality time with him

Social media users were impressed by her genuine love for her partner and her willingness to travel by public transport to his place

A young South African lady, Chelsea Myburg, wowed the internet when she chose love over money.

The Mzansi baddie filmed herself on public transport to spend quality time with her boyfriend, who lives in a different suburb.

Mzansi praises lady for choosing love over money

Internet baddies and Cardi B believe that broke men do not deserve any love, at least not in a romantic relationship. The girls think a man should spoil his queen with his fortunes and shower them with roses and expensive gifts.

Social media standards have created a new meaning of love. Actions used to speak louder than words, but money now speaks louder.

A man's love for his girlfriend is measured by the size of his wallet, which makes a broke man a heartless fella, and nobody wants that. A young South African lady wowed the internet when she revealed her boyfriend's economic situation while travelling in a taxi to spend some quality time with him.

Social media users immediately learned that the fella had no car; therefore, he had to be broke, but to the internet's surprise, peeps cheered the lady on for choosing love over money. Chelsea shared her clip with the cape:

"POV: You chose love over money; now you're taking taxis to see that love."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's choosing love over money

Social media users had mixed reactions to a young woman choosing a loving man over the popularly sought-after soft life in a relationship:

@....wondered:

"Why must real love be associated with poverty, but he's telling his friends that he'll get a real woman once he pops?"

@tumelomohotji realised that:

"Real lovers still exist."

@disnormal_boii was impressed:

"Now you are definitely a real deal."

@USER2005 praised the lady:

"Are you from Deboniars? Because you are the real deal."

@Fhujiii🥨 shared that there's light at the end of the tunnel:

"It's worth it. I did it, and my man has a car now."

@Mpumi will never choose love over money because of past experiences:

"It can never be me; I've learned the hard way. Tables have turned; if there's no money, I'm not staying."

