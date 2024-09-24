Global site navigation

"You Are the Real Deal": Mzansi Men Praise Lady for Choosing Love Over Money
“You Are the Real Deal”: Mzansi Men Praise Lady for Choosing Love Over Money

by  Chuma Nontsele
  • Mzansi praised a lady after she shared her rawness of how she made the unpopular decision of choosing love over money 
  • Chelsea Myburg filmed herself in a taxi to her boyfriend's place to spend some quality time with him
  • Social media users were impressed by her genuine love for her partner and her willingness to travel by public transport to his place 

A young South African lady, Chelsea Myburg, wowed the internet when she chose love over money. 

Mzansi praises lady for choosing love over money
A young South African lady wowed the internet when she chose love over money. Image: @chelseamyburg
Source: TikTok

The Mzansi baddie filmed herself on public transport to spend quality time with her boyfriend, who lives in a different suburb.

Mzansi praises lady for choosing love over money

Internet baddies and Cardi B believe that broke men do not deserve any love, at least not in a romantic relationship. The girls think a man should spoil his queen with his fortunes and shower them with roses and expensive gifts.

Social media standards have created a new meaning of love. Actions used to speak louder than words, but money now speaks louder.

A man's love for his girlfriend is measured by the size of his wallet, which makes a broke man a heartless fella, and nobody wants that. A young South African lady wowed the internet when she revealed her boyfriend's economic situation while travelling in a taxi to spend some quality time with him.

Social media users immediately learned that the fella had no car; therefore, he had to be broke, but to the internet's surprise, peeps cheered the lady on for choosing love over money. Chelsea shared her clip with the cape:

"POV: You chose love over money; now you're taking taxis to see that love."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's choosing love over money

Social media users had mixed reactions to a young woman choosing a loving man over the popularly sought-after soft life in a relationship:

@....wondered:

"Why must real love be associated with poverty, but he's telling his friends that he'll get a real woman once he pops?"

@tumelomohotji realised that:

"Real lovers still exist."

@disnormal_boii was impressed:

"Now you are definitely a real deal."

@USER2005 praised the lady:

"Are you from Deboniars? Because you are the real deal."

@Fhujiii🥨 shared that there's light at the end of the tunnel:

"It's worth it. I did it, and my man has a car now."

@Mpumi will never choose love over money because of past experiences:

"It can never be me; I've learned the hard way. Tables have turned; if there's no money, I'm not staying."

Woman dumps bae on WhatsApp for not being able to upgrade her iPhone

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady is not lowering her standards for anyone, especially not for the broke boys. A man shared a screenshot of his chats with his ex-girlfriend, who dumped him for not being able to afford an iPhone XR.

The lady made it clear that she cannot stay with a man who cannot upgrade her financially.

