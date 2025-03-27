A South African goofy couple made Mzansi laugh out loud with their silly behaviour in a now-viral video

The lovey-dovey pair had matching hairstyles with the gent’s being natural while the woman copied the chap

Social media users were amused and roasted the lovers in a thread of over 600 comments and helped generate over 300K views

TikTokkers enjoyed a good laugh after a young South African couple displayed their goofy behaviour online.

The youngsters wowed their followers with matching hairstyles and acting all silly for the camera.

Couple floors Mzansi on TikTok

A free-spirited South African woman and artist, Miniasque Dididado, floored Mzansi with her silly behaviour. The goofy songstress shaved the middle of her head to match her boyfriend’s balding head.

The pair filmed a goofy video where they acted silly for the camera and dusted many people. South Africans could not help but laugh and roast the young couple in a number of comments after their video went viral on TikTok, generating 311.8K views.

The lady posts a lot of funny videos on TikTok that have helped gain over half a million followers and 14 million likes since she joined the social media platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to avoid balding for both women and men

According to an article by Healthline, men and women can avoid balding by following a few hair hygiene tips:

Avoid hairstyles that pull back the hair, as it could become permanently damaged

Limit high-heat hair styling tools because they leave your hair follicles dehydrated and vulnerable to damage

Do not chemically treat or bleach your hair because it damages hair by splitting protein molecules called keratin

Use a shampoo that’s mild and complements your hair to cleanse your hair of dirt and excess oil

Using a soft brush made from natural fibres potentially promotes healthy oil levels in your hair

Try low-level light therapy to promote cell growth and repair

Mzansi amused by the goofy couple

South African TikTokkers were dusted by the silly couple and left their thoughts in a thread of over 600 comments:

@Theunapologetic RemoHratile II roasted the pair:

“A couple of the sunroofs.”

@sno1003 enjoyed a good laugh:

“Baldy and baldess.”

@_abuti_fluxx was reminded of a famous furniture shop’s logo:

“Mr and Mrs Joshua Doore.”

@Native_Pilgrim was floored:

“Mother of Wrong Turn.”

@dark0pearl mistaken the gent for a popular polygamist:

“I thought it was Mseleku.”

@DEE💫 thought the couple was a match made in heaven:

“You belong together, my goodness.”

@MJMoloi wondered:

“Are they in the furniture business?”

@K🫦 roasted the two:

“Mr and Mrs De Clerk?”

@@kittykat loved the couple:

“When you find your soulmate.”

