A young South African gent filmed a Q&A session of his parents and their love story of over three decades

The love birds were happy to give dating advice to youngsters who’d love to experience healthy relationships

Social media users were fond of the older couple and shared their thoughts in a thread of 337 comments

An older Xhosa couple warmed many South Africans after sharing their beautiful love story on TikTok.

An older South African couple warmed Mzansi with their beautiful love story.

Source: TikTok

Their son filmed a wholesome Q&A of them where they shared their journey of over three decades together.

Couple shares solid relationship advice after over 3 decades of marriage

A young South African man, Phumzo Kota shared a warm video of his parents telling a bit of their love story during a Q&A session. Kota asked all the right questions, which made it easy for the couple to talk about their highs and lows without fear of being judged.

The older couple mentioned that they only dated for three months before making things official. They both appreciated their comparability and their differences:

“We complement each other yet we have similarities. We both love clean spaces, we both love music and we both love going to church.”

The couple admitted that they’ve experienced many challenges in the past and the most powerful way to resolve conflict is to move away from it and forgive each other. The pair highlighted that communication is key.

The wife said:

“I would forgive him for things he had not even done. I guess it’s my personality. We still fight and we’ll always fight because we’re human. We are truly in love. To me, you can have the world, but without love, you have nothing.”

The pair gave advice to people who want to experience a healthy marriage:

“Firstly you must build yourself so that you do not lose yourself and end up hurting your partner. You must change your mentality and look at your marriage in a positive light, and don’t dwell on negative things.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to married couple’s relationship advice

Social media users were warmed by the couple’s love story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A couple that has been married for over three decades gave Mzansi lovebirds solid relationship advice.

Source: TikTok

@Paris’s mommy🇿🇦🇨🇳 noticed:

“When a woman is loved right you can tell by their skin. Oh, mommy is beautiful her skin is glowing, and she’s happy.”

@noxolomali commented:

“This is healthy and so beautiful to watch.”

@Maserame wrote:

“Oh man, this is healing so many black men and women. It’s possible guys. Thank you so much, we have learned so much.”

@monesa_pula commented:

“Communication and comprehension is truly so important, it boils down to that.”

@Bulelani Precious ka Nenzani ❤ said:

“Why am I being emotional? I love them so much, I am very inspired.”

@Zannie Lamuni 🇿🇦 🇨🇳 pointed out:

“Mama is still a gone girl.”

