A young South African lady hopped on TikTok to share what it’s like dating an older man

The baddie posted the kind of communication style her 59-year-old boyfriend had by sharing text messages

Social media users were floored by the now-viral clip and hilariously approved of the pair’s relationship

Blessers have been around for a very long time. The older guys who are often married date younger women.

A young Mzansi lady shared how life is like dating an older man. Image: @uskhakhanelondy

Source: TikTok

The ladies involved in these kinds of entanglements are often in it for monetary gain whether to further their studies or afford a luxurious lifestyle.

SA supports young lady dating 59-year-old man

A young South African woman, Londy, bravely shared her relationship with a man who’s old enough to be her grandfather. The woman was floored by her older boyfriend’s communication style and thought to make the rest of Mzansi hustle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The older chap communicated like any other person who was close to becoming a pensioner. He sends threads of GIFs that are relevant to the conversation. He does not send paragraphs explaining his feelings but simply forwards a boomerang with a boldly written caption.

The gentleman also believes in giving women money just to see them smile. The blesser deposited R5K into his lady’s account right after forwarding his good morning messages.

The woman felt special and shared a glimpse of her love life with her 59-year-old boyfriend on her TikTok. She shared her clip with the caption:

“POV: You gave a 59-year-old boyfriend a chance.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady dating older man in viral TikTok video

Social media users were amused by the woman’s clip and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

SA reacted to a woman dating a 59-year-old man. Image: @uskhakhanelondy

Source: TikTok

@Zii Khona Koko shared her experience with dating a blesser:

“Mine sends me links for the videos he saw on Facebook, some are BBC news and livestock sales.”

@Sabelo Dlamini rooted for the monetary gain:

“That R5000 was worth it after enduring nonsense, you need a therapist.”

@joeymwpne60 explained her experience with GIFs from an older guy:

“I'm not dating an older man but my father likes sending those kinds of WhatsApp messages so I stopped opening it.”

@Maka Paris ♥️ told the young lady:

“They are very loving shame. They are sweethearts those ones.”

@Nontoh Manzini wrote:

“Endure all of it because at least you’re getting money.”

@VuyoMeje was curious:

“How do you reply to these stickers to keep him happy?”

@Hlela Dastile assured the lady:

“Don't let them lie to you, they also want these good morning messages.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South African women were excited to find blessers after one woman showed off a luxurious gift her older man bought her.

A Mzansi woman choses random wealthy man over street-hustling boyfriend in viral TikTok video.

SA was floored by a hun who shared her story of fumbling a wealthy Russian man on a fancy date in Sandton.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News