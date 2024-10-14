“I Will Still Chow His Money”: Hun Floors SA After Fumbling Wealthy Russian Man on Date
- A lady on TikTok floored Mzansi when she shared her experience of dating a wealthy Russian man
- The baddie reminisced about the lovely past she had with him and how she constantly dreamed about chowing his fortune
- Social media users were dusted by the story and shared their thoughts in the comments of the now-viral video
A South African baddie shared her experience dating a wealthy Russian man who introduced her to the finer things in life.
She perfectly drew a picture of her love life through great storytelling and a dash of humour.
Hun floors SA after fumbling Russian man
The lady channelled her inner Moshe Ndiki and vividly shared a glimpse of her past. She recalled a time when she lived comfortably with her wealthy boyfriend. The Russian chap offered to take her out to dinner in Sandton.
The woman remembered the place to be fancy and lowkey:
“When we approached the restaurant, there were blue waters by the door, and we requested a table for two where he and I looked into each other’s eyes. The problem started when it was time to order.”
The lady shared that she refused to order a bland meal and went straight for something more spontaneous and foreign to her palate. The new and unfamiliar dish betrayed her tastebuds, which ruined her appetite:
“Don’t judge me; I was with a white guy.”
Although the wealthy man left South Africa and is now living in Russia, the woman vowed:
“I will still chow his money in the neck lifetime.”
She captioned her funny post:
“POV: Storytime when I was in a relationship with a white man.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady fumbling wealthy man
Social media users were dusted by the woman’s storytelling and commented:
@Nnanah laughed:
"Episode 10 of things that never happened."
@Ashley asked:
"Gareth Cliff?"
@Sihle MaNjinji loved the story:
"Xhosas are great storytellers."
@Kholo loved the hun's vibe:
"You sound exactly like Moshe Ndiki, let me follow."
@the_femininefit_sisa knew the story would be great:
"Not me liking before listening."
@monesa_pula shared:
"Best-served cold should have been the first red flag."
@balungilememela42 commented:
"The way you tell a story, babe, is fire."
@Jane Makhubele wrote:
"I could listen to you all day."
@kenwenm shared:
"This is not a real story, but thanks for the storytime."
