Global site navigation

“I Will Still Chow His Money”: Hun Floors SA After Fumbling Wealthy Russian Man on Date
Family and Relationships

“I Will Still Chow His Money”: Hun Floors SA After Fumbling Wealthy Russian Man on Date

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A lady on TikTok floored Mzansi when she shared her experience of dating a wealthy Russian man
  • The baddie reminisced about the lovely past she had with him and how she constantly dreamed about chowing his fortune 
  • Social media users were dusted by the story and shared their thoughts in the comments of the now-viral video

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

A South African baddie shared her experience dating a wealthy Russian man who introduced her to the finer things in life.

Hun fumbles wealthy Russian
A lady floored Mzansi with her vivid storytelling. Image: @mna_i_choose_peace
Source: TikTok

She perfectly drew a picture of her love life through great storytelling and a dash of humour.

Hun floors SA after fumbling Russian man

The lady channelled her inner Moshe Ndiki and vividly shared a glimpse of her past. She recalled a time when she lived comfortably with her wealthy boyfriend. The Russian chap offered to take her out to dinner in Sandton.

Read also

South African woman's workmates celebrate her buying a car in viral video

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

The woman remembered the place to be fancy and lowkey:

“When we approached the restaurant, there were blue waters by the door, and we requested a table for two where he and I looked into each other’s eyes. The problem started when it was time to order.”

The lady shared that she refused to order a bland meal and went straight for something more spontaneous and foreign to her palate. The new and unfamiliar dish betrayed her tastebuds, which ruined her appetite:

“Don’t judge me; I was with a white guy.”

Although the wealthy man left South Africa and is now living in Russia, the woman vowed:

“I will still chow his money in the neck lifetime.”

She captioned her funny post:

“POV: Storytime when I was in a relationship with a white man.”

Watch the video below:

Read also

"Not me expecting you to catch a flight": SA crucifies gent for visiting long-distance girlfriend

Mzansi reacts to lady fumbling wealthy man 

Social media users were dusted by the woman’s storytelling and commented:

@Nnanah laughed:

"Episode 10 of things that never happened."

@Ashley asked:

"Gareth Cliff?"

@Sihle MaNjinji loved the story:

"Xhosas are great storytellers."

@Kholo loved the hun's vibe:

"You sound exactly like Moshe Ndiki, let me follow."

@the_femininefit_sisa knew the story would be great:

"Not me liking before listening."

@monesa_pula shared:

"Best-served cold should have been the first red flag."

@balungilememela42 commented:

"The way you tell a story, babe, is fire."

@Jane Makhubele wrote:

"I could listen to you all day."

@kenwenm shared:

"This is not a real story, but thanks for the storytime."

SA ridicules lady on Facebook for tipping waiter

Briefly News also reported that a South African lady took to her Facebook to share her generosity towards a server after giving them a beefy tip. The former waitress, Jeanett Leotla, explained in a viral post why she made it rain for the server.

Read also

"The walk of a rich auntie": Woman brags about fully paid house and money

Social media users were not happy about Leotla posting about the good deed and claimed that tipping should not be a thing. A waiter with six years of experience told Briefly News how tips work at her restaurant and her rates per hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: