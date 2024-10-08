A gent on TikTok resurfaced an old debate about people taking Amasi with sugar in their African salad

The dish is most loved by the Xhosa and Zulu tribes, who add cream and milk to elevate the meal on a hot day

Social media users were expectedly divided as they tried to defend their food palates against each other

Aphelele Zinyane filmed himself schooling Mzansi on having a decent food palates, but things went south as chaos brewed in his comments section.

A Mzansi gent caused chaos in SA when he resurfaced an old debate. Image: @apzinyane

Source: TikTok

The gent advises South Africans not to add sugar to their African salad, which is often enjoyed with Amasi.

Mzansi debates on the best way to enjoy Amasi

People often preach about how unique every individual is and then turn around to judge their every move that's the slightest foreign to them. People enjoy different things, whether music, food, books, or clothes.

A South African gent caused chaos when he resurfaced an old debate on how Amasi should be enjoyed. Aphelele Zinyane advised Mzansi not to add sugar to an Amasi meal because it is simply nasty when eating an African salad.

He captioned his clip:

"Don't do it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to ongoing debate on TikTok

Social media users were divided as they defended their views:

@King commented:

"Eating Amasi without sugar should be a crime."

@Bogolo shared a word:

"Jesus said each and every time you eat Amasi; you must add sugar so that the angel recognises you."

@New Name cannot stand people with weird food pallets:

"I broke up with a girl because she put sugar in Amasi."

@Yolanda _lupindo suggested an alternative:

"Add salt instead."

@FundiswaPalesaLuthuli sided with the gent:

"Finally, someone said it."

@😈stunna 1hunna💯 agreed with the chap:

"Bro, facts, it's not cornflakes. Why are you adding sugar?"

@Sanza_Lezinto suggested:

"Those who eat sugar should buy yoghurt once."

@Paballo👾🌟shared:

"Amasi and sugar is the best combo ever."

@lyndi Dee commented:

"Don't control me."

Rhodes University res food sparks debate on TikTok

Briefly News also reported that a TikTok video reveals the state of Rhodes University residential food, Mzansi weighs in on food sitch. A student's perspective on the university res menu prompts a mixed reaction from the public.

South Africans share their views on the quality and taste of residential food; some think it is luxurious compared to what they eat.

Source: Briefly News