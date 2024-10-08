A TikTok video claiming to reveal a "1-minute biltong recipe" sparked debates among biltong lovers

The viral footage showed a guy prepping biltong with spices and other ingredients that are easy to find

Mzansi was left feeling confused when the “1-minute” promise turned into an overnight marination process

A man shared a biltong recipe and it went viral. Image: @prfsrx

Source: TikTok

A 1-minute biltong recipe has left South Africans scratching their heads. In the TikTok video posted by @prfsrx, a man demonstrates how to prepare the popular snack.

Easy biltong recipe

He uses spices, Worcestershire sauce, and vinegar, before leaving the meat to marinate overnight.

Though the recipe itself was straightforward, many Mzansi viewers were puzzled by the title.

South Africans are known for their love of biltong, and this is proven by the 1.4 million views that the video reached in 5 days.

Watch the video below:

Mixed commentary from biltong fans

In true Mzansi style, reactions ranged from disappointment to humour. Some viewers joked about their craving for a one-minute biltong recipe, while others admitted they might give the recipe a try, even if it required patience.

@its_me___mo said:

"IDK what it is, but he sounds like someone I can trust making biltong."

@ciciliaschuhknecht wrote:

"Me working in a butchery, you put your vinegar sauce on first and then spice. Just a tip."

@Bane mentioned:

"There's no way to make biltong in less than a minute."

@ChelseyKayla asked:

"Why would you spice and then rinse the spice off with the vinegar mixture? 🙂"

@NIXI criticised:

"Saying in less than a minute' and 'overnight' in one video is wild. 😂"

@switch1 shared:

"I marinade in vinegar first and then I spice it. It works very well."

@it'snotme posted:

"First time I've heard someone say Worcestershire sauce out loud."

@shala added:

"I trust this recipe because of your accent."

