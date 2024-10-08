“1-Minute” Biltong Recipe Grabs South Africans’ Attention, Video Gets 1.4 Million Views
- A TikTok video claiming to reveal a "1-minute biltong recipe" sparked debates among biltong lovers
- The viral footage showed a guy prepping biltong with spices and other ingredients that are easy to find
- Mzansi was left feeling confused when the “1-minute” promise turned into an overnight marination process
A 1-minute biltong recipe has left South Africans scratching their heads. In the TikTok video posted by @prfsrx, a man demonstrates how to prepare the popular snack.
Easy biltong recipe
He uses spices, Worcestershire sauce, and vinegar, before leaving the meat to marinate overnight.
Though the recipe itself was straightforward, many Mzansi viewers were puzzled by the title.
South Africans are known for their love of biltong, and this is proven by the 1.4 million views that the video reached in 5 days.
Watch the video below:
Mixed commentary from biltong fans
In true Mzansi style, reactions ranged from disappointment to humour. Some viewers joked about their craving for a one-minute biltong recipe, while others admitted they might give the recipe a try, even if it required patience.
@its_me___mo said:
"IDK what it is, but he sounds like someone I can trust making biltong."
@ciciliaschuhknecht wrote:
"Me working in a butchery, you put your vinegar sauce on first and then spice. Just a tip."
@Bane mentioned:
"There's no way to make biltong in less than a minute."
@ChelseyKayla asked:
"Why would you spice and then rinse the spice off with the vinegar mixture? 🙂"
@NIXI criticised:
"Saying in less than a minute' and 'overnight' in one video is wild. 😂"
@switch1 shared:
"I marinade in vinegar first and then I spice it. It works very well."
@it'snotme posted:
"First time I've heard someone say Worcestershire sauce out loud."
@shala added:
"I trust this recipe because of your accent."
Best creamy Biltong Potjie recipe for South Africans
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Potjie is one of the country's most well-loved dishes, and it can be enjoyed by many since the ingredients of meat and vegetables can be changed to suit your taste buds or budget.
Here, we highlight a delicious Biltong Potjie recipe from South Africa for you to try and enjoy, along with ways to add extra taste to the traditional meal for a memorable dining experience.
