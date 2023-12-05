Best creamy Biltong Potjie recipe for South Africans

Potjie is one of South Africa's most beloved dishes, being both a delicious meal and an opportunity for loved ones to socialise while waiting to share a hearty meal. A delicious biltong Potjie recipe adds a unique twist to a locally well-loved dish. How do you make a memorable biltong recipe, and what tasty variations of the dish are noteworthy, too?

Potjie is one of the country's most well-loved dishes, and it can be enjoyed by many since the ingredients of meat and vegetables can be changed to suit your taste buds or budget.

So, how do you make a tasty, creamy Biltong Potjie for all to enjoy? Here, we highlight a delicious Biltong Potjie recipe from South Africa for you to try and enjoy, along with ways to add extra taste to the traditional meal for a memorable dining experience.

Creamy Biltong Potjie recipe

The Jan Braai Biltong pasta recipe is a popular recipe that is delicious and easy to follow. A tasty Biltong pasta Potjie recipe adds an extra spin to an already-loved meal for South Africans. Jan Braai, real name Jan Scannell, lists the following ingredients necessary for the dish:

Olive oil

Biltong (250g)

Pasta (500g shorter pasta cuts)

Onions (two, finely chopped)

Garlic cloves (three crushed and chopped)

Bacon (one packet, chopped)

Button mushrooms (250g)

Beef stock cube (one)

White wine (½ cup)

Full-cream milk (one cup)

Tomato paste (one sachet)

Cheddar cheese (250g or more, grated)

Fresh cream (one cup)

Boiling water (two cups)

flat-leaf parsley (chopped, to serve)

Cooking method

Add olive oil to the Potjie and fry the chopped onions until translucent.

Add the chopped-up bacon, mushrooms, and garlic to fry.

Once the bacon is cooked, add the beef stock and boiling water.

Add the wine and tomato paste shortly after, and then stir.

Add the biltong and pasta, stir, then close the lid.

Let it simmer for five minutes, then add the milk, cream, and cheese.

Let the food simmer for 10 to 15 minutes with the lid on.

Add the chopped-up flat-leaf parsley to taste once the pasta is cooked, along with salt and ground black pepper.

Keep an eye on the Potjie while cooking to prevent it from drying and burning. If the Potjie looks like it is running out of moisture, add water.

Other Biltong Potjie recipes

The Jan Braai biltong potjie is one of many you can try out and enjoy. LK's mentions a delicious Biltong and bacon Potjie here for another source on a well-loved recipe. You could also make a tasty chicken and Biltong Potjie. Freddy Hirsh says a recipe with similar ingredients as above but includes:

One sliced green pepper

A deboned roasted chicken

One brown onion sauce powder sachet

This recipe follows a method similar to the one above, with certain variations. Add the sliced green pepper while frying the other ingredients. The brown onion sachet can be added after the hot water, and frying the chicken pieces before they cook in the water adds flavour.

You can enjoy your Biltong Potjie with rice. The best creamy Biltong Potjie recipe for South Africans depends on your preferences and what you want most in a Potjie.

