Maggie Macfadyen is a British celebrity child famous as the daughter of Matthew MacFadyen and his wife, Keeley Hawes. She is the firstborn of the celebrity couple who have been happily married since 2004. Despite being a celebrity child, she hardly appears in the public limelight, making it hard to know much about her. Here is what we know about Matthew Macfadyen's daughter.

Maggie is famous as Matthew Macfadyen's daughter. Matthew is a celebrated actor famous as Mr Darcy for his impressive role in Pride & Prejudice in 2005. Photo: @Macfadyen (modified by author)

Maggie Macfadyen's parents are actors, so Maggie has been exposed to the entertainment industry at a tender age. However, it is unknown if she plans to follow in her parent's footsteps and pursue an acting career.

Maggie Macfadyen's profile summary and bio

Full name Maggie Macfadyen Gender Female Date of birth December 2004 Age 19 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace London, United Kingdom Nationality British Height 5 feet 4 inch Weight 50 kg (Approx) Body measurements 32-24-34 Parents Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes Siblings Ralph Macfadyen Marital status Single

How old is Maggie Macfadyen?

Maggie (age 19 years as of 2023) was born in December 2004 in London, England, to celebrity parents. She holds British nationality.

Who are Maggie Macfadyen's siblings?

She has a brother named Ralph Macfadyen, who was born in September 2006. She also has a stepbrother, Myles McCallum, from her mother's first marriage with Spencer McCallum.

Matthew Macfadyen with his daughter at the Charity DVD Premiere for "Noddy And The Island Adventure" at the Empire Leicester Square on October 23, 2005 in London, England. Photo by Dave M. Benett

Maggie Macfadyen's father

Maggie's father, Matthew Macfadyen, is a British actor best known for playing Tom Quinn in the television drama series Spooks. He was born on October 17, 1974, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England. His parents are Meinir, a former actress who works as a drama teacher, and his father, Martin Macfaden, is an oil executive.

Matthew attended Oakham School and later enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. He graduated in 1995 and started working with the international theatre company Cheek by Jowl.

Matthew Macfadyen's career

Matthew Macfadyen has had a successful career as a British actor, spanning film, television, and stage. Here are some highlights of his career:

Early career

Matthew began his acting career onstage, performing in various theatre productions. He gained recognition for his work in plays before transitioning to on-screen roles.

Breakthrough

One of the defining moments in Macfadyen's career was his portrayal of Mr Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The film, starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, received critical acclaim, and Macfadyen's performance was well-received.

Matthew Macfadyen at the "Operation Mincemeat" UK premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 12, 2022, in London, England. Photo by Tim P. Whitby

Television work

Matthew has been involved in various television shows throughout his career. Here are some notable television series in which he has appeared:

1998: Wuthering Heights

2001: Perfect Strangers

2002–2004: Spooks (MI-5)

2008: Little Dorrit

2008: Criminal Justice

2012–2016: Ripper Street

2015: The Enfield Haunting

2017: Howards End

Film roles

Here are some notable movies in which he has appeared:

2001: Enigma

2003: The Reckoning

2004: In My Father's Den

2007: Death at a Funeral

2012: Anna Karenina

2018: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Does Matthew Macfadyen have kids?

He is married to actress Keeley Hawes. Matthew Macfadyen's children are a son named Ralph and a daughter named Maggie.

Is Matthew Macfadyen still married?

Macfadyen is still married to Keeley Hawes. They married in 2004 and have two children. The celebrity couple resides in London.

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at Theatre Royal on May 18, 2014 in London, England. Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

Is Tom from Succession British?

In the television series Succession, the character Tom Wambsgans, portrayed by actor Matthew Macfadyen, is British. Matthew, the actor, is originally from England and brings his British background to the show. Succession is an American television series, and the cast features actors from various locations, including American and British performers.

Maggie Macfadyen's mother

Keeley Hawes is a British actress born on February 10, 1976, in Marylebone, London, England. She has had a successful career in film, television, and theatre. Here are some critical points about her:

Career highlights

Keeley has worked in various television dramas, films, and stage productions. She gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Spooks (MI-5), Ashes to Ashes, and Line of Duty.

Film roles

Here are some movies in which she has appeared:

2000: Complicity

1998: The Avengers

2008: The Bank Job

2008: Flashbacks of a Fool

2007: Death at a Funeral

Television shows

Hawes has been involved in various television shows across different genres. Here are some notable television shows in which she has appeared:

2002–2004: Spooks (MI-5)

2002: Tipping the Velvet

2003: The Canterbury Tales

2008–2010: Ashes to Ashes

2010–2012: Upstairs Downstairs

2014–2019: Line of Duty

2016–2019: The Durrells

2018: Bodyguard

2019: Summer of Rockets

Theatrical work

In addition to her work on screen, Keeley Hawes has also been involved in theatre productions. Her stage work includes performances in plays like Barking in Essex.

Is Keeley Hawes' daughter an actress?

Maggie is still in college and seems focused on her education. However, she may follow in her parent's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

How much is Matthew Macfaden's net worth?

The British actor has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He derives his earnings from his career in the acting industry. His wife, Keeley Hawes, has a net worth estimated at $19 million from her successful acting career.

The above is all we know about Maggie Macfadyen, popularly known as Matthew Macfadyen's daughter. Her father is a celebrated actor famous as Mr Darcy for his impressive role in Pride & Prejudice in 2005, while her mother, Keeley Hawes, is a renowned actress notable for appearing in Our Mutual Friend (1998) and Tipping the Velvet (2002).

