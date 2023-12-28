Easy nachos recipe: What are the secret and main ingredients?

Nachos is a popular Mexican delicacy consisting of tortilla chips covered with cheese and other toppings like meat, beans, jalapenos, and salsa. It is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Try making the dish at home using the nachos recipe outlined below.

Nachos are often served as an appetizer or snack but can also be a main course. The dish has become a favourite in many parts of the world, including South Africa. It is easily customizable and shareable, making it an ideal delicacy for parties and casual gatherings.

Easy nachos recipe in South Africa

Nachos offer a delightful combination of flavours and textures, making them popular even in the diverse Mzansi culinary culture. The following preparation method will help you make the best Mexican nachos with a South African twist. For this recipe:

Servings: 4 to 6 people

Time: 30 to 50 minutes

What are the ingredients for making nachos?

For the nachos, you will need the following;

1 bag of tortilla chips

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

For the cheese sauce, you will need the following;

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

For the salsa, you will need the following;

2 tomatoes, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeds removed and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Nachos cooking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.

3. Add the flour and whisk continuously for 1-2 minutes to make a roux.

4. Slowly add the milk while whisking to avoid lumps. Continue whisking until the mixture thickens.

5. Reduce heat to low and stir in the shredded cheddar cheese until smooth.

6. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Combine the diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, minced garlic, and lime juice in a bowl.

8. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

9. Mix well and set aside.

10. Spread the tortilla chips in an even layer on a large baking sheet.

11. Drizzle the homemade cheese sauce over the chips.

12. Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese on top.

13. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

14. Remove the nachos from the oven and spoon the prepared salsa over the cheesy chips.

15. Serve while they are warm. Add your favourite nachos toppings like sliced avocados, black beans, or sour cream.

Spur nachos recipe

Spur nachos are usually served as a starter at Spur Steak Ranches, a South African chain of restaurants. The dish is often smothered in zippy salsa, sticky cheese, chunky cottage cheese, and guacamole. Bring the taste of Spur nachos home with this simple recipe.

Spur nachos ingredients

For the nachos, you will need the following

1 bag of tortilla chips

For the zippy salsa, you will need;

2 tomatoes, diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeds removed and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

For the sticky cheese, you will need;

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/4 cup milk

For the chunky cottage cheese, you will need;

1 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

Salt and pepper to taste

For the guacamole, you will need;

2 ripe avocados, mashed

1 small tomato, diced

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Spur nachos cooking instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Combine diced tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, lime juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Mix zippy salsa well and set aside.

3. In a saucepan over low heat, melt the shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and milk. Stir the sticky cheese until smooth and well combined.

4. To prepare the chunky cottage cheese, mix cottage cheese, diced red bell pepper, diced green bell pepper, chopped green onions, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

5. To make the guacamole, mash the avocados and mix in diced tomato, red onion, garlic, lime juice, salt, and pepper in another bowl. Adjust seasonings to taste.

6. Spread the tortilla chips in an even layer on a large baking sheet.

7. Drizzle the sticky cheese over the chips.

8. Spoon the chunky cottage cheese over the cheesy chips.

9. Top with the zippy salsa and dollops of guacamole.

10. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

11. Serve while warm.

What is the secret to good homemade nachos?

To make the best homemade dish, try these tips;

Choose the right chips, preferably restaurant-style. They should be lightly salted without extra flavourings.

Pick the right cheese and melt it evenly to avoid clumps. You can use a blend of cheeses like Cheddar, Mexican, or Monterey Jack cheese for a rich and complex flavour.

Distribute the ingredients evenly to ensure each nacho chip gets a taste of everything.

Include a variety of toppings to enhance texture and flavour. Ensure the toppings are fresh and not overloaded.

What do you put on nachos?

Many topping varieties can be added to the dish to make it more delicious. Popular nacho toppings include cheese, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, black or green olives, fresh cilantro, hot sauce, and proteins like black beans, pulled pork, ground beef, or chicken.

What are the layers for nachos?

The layers can be customized based on individual preferences. Here is a guide on how to layer the dish to ensure it is well-balanced and delicious.

Start with a layer of tortilla chips on a sheet pan. The chips should be evenly distributed to provide a sturdy base.

Sprinkle shredded cheese over the tortilla chips.

Add a protein layer if you are using proteins.

Add another layer of shredded cheese on top of the protein.

Evenly distribute a layer of your favourite toppings like diced onions, tomatoes, olives, and jalapenos.

Add a final layer of cheese before placing the nachos in a preheated oven.

Remove the baked dish from the oven, then add a layer of fresh toppings that do not need baking, like guacamole, salsa, cilantro, lime juice, and sour cream.

How do you keep nachos crispy?

The dish is usually topped with wet ingredients like cheese and salsa, making it challenging to maintain its crispiness. Here are some tips to keep it crispy;

Use thick and sturdy chips that do not become soggy quickly.

Go light on the wet ingredients

Serve as soon as they are out of the oven

Are nachos better in the oven or grill?

Both methods are acceptable, but the choice depends on preference, taste, and available equipment. Baking in the oven is an ideal choice if you prioritize convenience, even cooking, and the ability to make a large batch of nachos. Grilling is best for giving the dish a smoky flavour and crispier texture.

Do you put salsa on nachos before cooking?

You can put the salsa before or after, but it is recommended to add it after cooking. Salsa contains fresh ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, which can release moisture during cooking. If added before cooking, the humidity from the salsa can contribute to the nachos becoming soggy.

Best quick dinner ideas South Africa

South Africa has plenty of delicious dinner options to choose from. You can try any of the following based on available ingredients;

Bobotie served with yellow rice and chutney

Grilled lamb chops served with garlic bread and salad

Chicken curry with a hollowed-out loaf of bread

Pap served with boerewors including a tomato and onion relish

Samp served with stew from butternut squash and spinach

Snack Platter Ideas South Africa

A snack platter has a visually appealing arrangement of various snacks. You can add any of the following elements;

A selection of biltong and droewors.

Pair cheese with crackers or South African rusks.

Vegetable or meat samoosas with a dipping sauce like mint yoghurt or chutney

Bobotie spring rolls served with a sweet, tangy dipping sauce.

Sliced grilled boerewors served with mustard or chakalaka sauce

Caramel popcorn

Selection of fresh local fruits

Nothing beats the flavourful and satisfying experience brought by a combination of crunchy chips, melted cheese, and your favourite toppings. You do not have to be a professional to achieve this using the above nachos recipe.

