Easy homemade chicken and broccoli bake casserole recipe

Chicken and broccoli are so good together. What better way to enjoy them than in this hands-off casserole that bakes up in less than an hour? This quick, delicious meal is an absolute breeze for a weeknight dinner during a hectic week. Check out the chicken and broccoli bake casserole recipe that will convince any guests hurrying to leave to stay a little longer.

Chicken and broccoli casserole is a hearty, comforting dish that can be served as a main course or side. Photo: Vaaseenaa

This delicacy offers a great source of protein, all the while being relatively simple to make. The sharpness of the cheddar cheese paired with the savoury chicken and green broccoli make this a dish that is both comforting and filling.

Simple chicken and broccoli bake casserole recipe

Avoid stressing about healthy meals to make for your family. Incorporate this cheesy chicken and broccoli bake recipe explained below into your weekly timetable to help your family have a balanced diet.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total time: 50 minutes

50 minutes To serve: 8 people

8 people Yield: 1 casserole

Chicken and broccoli bake casserole ingredients

There are various ways to prepare this delicacy, depending on your desired flavour. Here are the standard ingredients to use:

Non-stick cooking spray or butter for the baking dish

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

This delicacy offers a great source of protein. Photo: Gwenael

1 tablespoon salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 medium head of broccoli cut into small florets

2 cups cooked white rice

1 cup sour cream

One 10-ounce can of condensed cream chicken soup

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 ½ grated cheddar

Chicken and broccoli bake easy step-by-step cooking instructions

The preparation method for this scrumptious dish is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below for a seamless process:

Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray or butter. Place the chicken in a large pot with water to cover.

A chef adding chicken breast to a boiling pot. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

3. Next, add some salt and bring to boil.

4. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cook the chicken for about 45 minutes until tender.

5. Drain the chicken, cover and refrigerate until cool or for up to 24 hours.

6. Meanwhile, bring a medium-sized pot of generously salted water to a boil.

7. Add the broccoli florets and boil until crisp-tender for 2-3 minutes.

8. Spread the rice in an even layer in the baking dish. Make a second layer with the broccoli.

9. In a large bowl, mix the chicken soup, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, shredded chicken, half the cheddar and some salt and pepper.

A bowl of chicken pieces and broccoli. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

10. Pour the mixture over the broccoli and top with the remaining cheddar.

11. Bake for 40 minutes and let it stand for five minutes before serving.

What is chicken and broccoli sauce made of?

The chicken and broccoli sauce is prepared by stir-frying blanched broccoli florets and seared chicken breast pieces. The breasts are often velveted to tenderize them. The sauce typically consists of oyster sauce, soy sauce, ginger and garlic.

What to serve with chicken and broccoli bake?

Chicken and broccoli casserole is a hearty, comforting dish that can be served as a main course or side. But what should one serve alongside it? Here are some of the best side dishes to complete this delicacy:

Stuffed mushrooms

Ham and cheese pinwheels

Carrot soup

Crispy green beans

Butternut squash

Shirazi salad

Carrot fries

Roasted brussels sprouts

Incorporate this cheesy chicken and broccoli bake recipe into your weekly timetable to help your family have a balanced diet. Photo: Nataly Hanin

Cornbread

Caprese salad

Baked sweet potatoes

Roasted asparagus

Cauliflower rice

Tomato soup

How many calories are in a chicken and broccoli bake?

One casserole of this dish provides 145 calories. In addition, it offers 13 grams of protein and 7 grams of fat.

This chicken and broccoli bake is a cheesy, simple dish the whole family can enjoy. It has essential ingredients and comes together quickly with some prep time.

