Rich and creamy chicken à la king recipe for South Africa (traditional)

Chicken á la king is a versatile delicacy enjoyed in different parts of the world. The creamy and savoury dish is also popular across South Africa because of its nutrient-rich benefits. It offers a great way to transform leftover chicken into a tasty dish. The chicken á la king recipe is also easy to follow, as highlighted below.

Classic dishes have an endearing appeal and a flavour that resonates with a wide range of tastes. The recipe can easily be adapted to different culinary cultures to prepare customized delicacies.

What is chicken à la king?

Chicken à la king is a classic American dish believed to have originated in the early 20th century. Its primary ingredients are diced chicken, bell peppers, and mushrooms in a creamy sauce. The flavour can be changed with preferred seasonings. The recipe has been adopted in different parts of the world, including South Africa.

How to make chicken à la king

The main ingredients are standard, and the total preparation and cooking time is around 30 minutes. Below is one of the best chicken á la king recipes in South Africa to try.

Chicken à la king ingredients

For the chicken, you will need these items:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

For the creamy chicken á la king sauce, you will need these items:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and black pepper to taste

For serving, you should have:

Toasted bread, pasta, or rice

Fresh parsley for garnish

Chicken á la king recipe: Easy step-by-step cooking instructions

Start by seasoning the chicken breasts with salt and black pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until they are browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. In the same skillet, add the butter and melt it over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté until the vegetables are tender and the onion is translucent. Sprinkle the flour over the sautéed vegetables and stir continuously for about 2 minutes to make a roux. The roux should be lightly browned. Slowly whisk in the chicken broth and heavy cream into the roux mixture. Continue to whisk until the sauce thickens, about 5-7 minutes. Add the paprika, turmeric, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper to the sauce. Stir to combine. Cut the cooked chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and add them to the sauce. Simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavours of the sauce. Serve your creamy chicken à la king over toasted bread, pasta, or cooked rice. Garnish with fresh parsley to add colour and flavour. Enjoy!

What does á la king mean in cooking?

The term á la king describes a delicacy prepared with a creamy sauce made with green and sweet red pepper, onions, mushrooms, and a protein that could be chicken, turkey, or seafood like shrimp or lobster. The dish is paired with preferred servings like pasta, rice, or toasted bread.

What is chicken à la king sauce made of?

The delicacy consists of diced chicken in a rich, creamy sauce. The basic ingredients include chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onion, butter, all-purpose flour, chicken broth, heavy cream, and seasonings of your choice.

Why is it called chicken à la king?

The term translates to chicken in the style of king, but the exact origin of the name is unknown. Various theories have been formulated, but none has been proven.

How to make chicken meat tasty?

There are various ways to prepare chicken delicacies to suit your taste preferences, but the main trick is to balance flavours. Some ways to prepare the dish are grilling, roasting, frying, baking, braising, poaching, smoking, and sous vide.

Use the above recipe for chicken á la king for a tasty family dinner, lunch, or brunch. The delicacy can be enjoyed with a serving of your choice. Bon appétit!

