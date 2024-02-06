Jam tart recipe: How to make delicious and easy tarts at home

Jam tarts are a classic pastry delight whose charm has endured across generations. The sweet treat is a staple in many kitchens worldwide and is often associated with nostalgia and comfort. Modern preparation methods have introduced several creative twists on the traditional old-fashioned jam tart recipe.

Strawberry and raspberry jam tarts. Photo: Sergey_Peterman/Mg7 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jam tarts require basic ingredients that are readily available in most kitchens. The preparation method is straightforward, and you can customize it by experimenting with different pastry crusts, mixing various jams, and incorporating complementary ingredients like spices and nuts.

Simple South African jam tart recipe

Jam tarts are a delightful, budget-friendly option for satisfying a sweet tooth without breaking the bank. The secret to making this classic homemade treat is finding the perfect balance between simplicity and scrumptiousness.

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

15-20 minutes Baking time: 20-25 minutes

20-25 minutes Yield: About 8 tartlets

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

2 tablespoons cold water

1 cup of your favourite jam (for the filling)

Cooking instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and sugar.

Add the cold, cubed butter to the flour mixture. Work the butter into the flour using your fingertips or a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Work the butter and flour mixture. Gif: @Susu's Cookbook on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In a small bowl, beat the egg yolk with cold water. Add this to the flour-butter mixture and mix until the dough comes together.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it a few times until it forms a smooth ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).

Once the dough has chilled, roll it out on a floured surface to about 1/8-inch thickness.

Roll out the dough to 1/8 inch thick. Gif: @Susu's Cookbook on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grease tart pans. Press the rolled-out dough into the pans, trimming any excess. Pierce the bottom of the crust with a fork to prevent it from puffing up during baking.

Spoon your favourite jam evenly over the tart crusts.

Place the tart pans on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Allow the tartlets to cool in the pans for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cooled, you can dust the tartlets with powdered sugar for a finishing touch.

Remove the baked jam tarts from the pan after cooling. Gif: @Susu's Cookbook on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What pastry are jam tarts made from?

Jam tarts are typically made with a shortcrust pastry consisting of basic ingredients like flour, butter, sugar, and egg yolk. The pastry’s tender and crumbly texture complements the sweet, fruity filling of the jam. Their flaky nature ensures the jam filling remains intact during baking.

How do you thicken jam for tarts?

Various methods can be used to thicken jam for tarts. Common ways include the following;

Boil on the stove until it reduces and thickens, stirring constantly to prevent burning. This method is ideal for jams that are low in pectin, like plum, peach, and apricot.

Add powdered or liquid pectin while cooking. Pectin is a natural thickening agent found in fruits like apples and citrus.

Add chia seeds after cooking the jam and let it sit for a while to allow the seeds to absorb moisture. Chia seeds have natural thickening properties and add texture to the mixture. It is an ideal option for quick jams like cherry and berry.

Dissolve a small amount of unflavoured gelatin in water and mix it into the jam while it is still hot. Gelatin helps it firm up as it cools, giving it a smooth and glossy appearance.

Wait for the jam to cool down since it may look runny while hot, but it will thicken as it cools.

Strawberry jam tart with lattice. Photo: Vikif

Source: Getty Images

How do you keep jam tarts fresh?

Here are some tips to keep your jam tarts fresh;

Store them in an airtight container; This helps prevent exposure to air, which can lead to the pastry becoming stale and the jam drying out.

Refrigerate to preserve freshness for longer. Jam tarts can last up to three days at room temperature and a week in the fridge.

Freeze if you want to keep them for over a month. Wrap the tarts individually in a plastic wrap, then place them in an airtight container before placing them in the freezer.

Why do jam tarts boil over?

Jam tarts might boil over during baking for various reasons, including the following;

Overfilling the tart shells with jam, leaving no room for expansion

High fruit pectin content, causing the jam to thicken and expand more during baking

Very high oven temperatures can cause the jam to bubble excessively

Does lemon juice thicken jam?

Lemon juice is rich in natural pectin that contributes to the jam-thickening process. It also adds acidity, which is essential for activating pectin.

How long can you keep homemade jam tarts?

The shelf life of puff pastry jam tarts varies with the ingredients used and storage conditions. It can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. It can stay up to one week if refrigerated, while freezing ensures longer storage of up to 3 months.

A pile of different flavoured jam tarts. Photo: lleerogers

Source: Getty Images

How do you keep jam tarts from shrinking?

The tarts can shrink when the pastry dough is too wet, overworked, or not rested enough. To prevent this, consider these tips;

Ensure the pastry dough is thoroughly chilled before rolling it out since cold dough tends to shrink less during baking.

Avoid overworking the dough.

Use high-quality tart pans or muffin tins to ensure even baking.

Pierce the bottom of the pastry with a fork before adding the jam. This process helps release steam, preventing the pastry from puffing up excessively and collapsing during baking.

Roll out the pastry to a consistent thickness to avoid shrinking.

Should you stir the jam while it is boiling?

You should stir the jam while it is boiling to ensure even heat distribution, prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot, and ensure thorough mixing of the ingredients. However, you should reduce the frequency of stirring when the jam reaches a rolling boil to avoid introducing air, which could affect the setting process, leading to undesirable results.

Pastry tarts filled with strawberry jam. Photo: Paul_Brighton

Source: Getty Images

Fill your kitchen with the delightful aroma of freshly baked pastries using the above South African jam tart recipe. The shared experiences during baking contribute to exciting memories that make the dish a timeless favourite.

READ ALSO: Tasty baked rice recipe: How to cook it in the oven

Briefly.co.za shared the recipe for preparing baked rice. The classic delicacy can be cooked using various methods like frying, boiling, and steaming.

Baking the dish results in uniformly cooked rice that is fluffier and tenderer with a separate texture compared to stovetop preparation methods. Check the highlighted recipe for tips on how to cook rice in the oven.

Source: Briefly News