Ox liver recipe: 3 easy and tasty ways to prepare it

Ox liver is a nutrient-rich and delicious dish that can be enjoyed in various ways. It is usually affordable compared to other meat cuts, hence the best option if you are looking to maintain a nutritious diet on a budget. This article highlights three easy yet delectable ox liver recipes to help you transform the dish into a culinary masterpiece.

Ox liver’s versatility makes it suitable for various culinary styles and preferences. The delicacy can be sauteed, grilled, fried, or incorporated in stews and casseroles. Choosing the right side dish adds balance to the meal; suitable sides include mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, vegetables and leafy greens, rice, and pap.

1. Ox liver and onions with flour recipe

Ox liver and onions with flour is a classic and hearty recipe enjoyed by many. It provides a delightful combination of a crispy exterior, a tender interior, and the savoury sweetness of caramelized onions. For this recipe,

Serving: Around 4 people

Around 4 people Soaking time: 30 minutes to 1 hour

30 minutes to 1 hour Preparation and cooking time: Approximately 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound (about 450g) ox liver, sliced

2 cups whole milk (for soaking)

2 large onions, thinly sliced

1 cup all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons vegetable oil or butter

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

Place the sliced ox liver in a bowl.

Pour enough milk over the liver to fully submerge it.

Allow the liver to soak in the milk for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour. This helps reduce the strong flavour and makes the liver more tender.

Soak the pieces in milk for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Gif: @Nomhle Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

After soaking, remove the liver from the milk and pat it dry with paper towels.

Cut the liver into smaller, bite-sized pieces.

In a shallow dish, season the flour with salt and pepper.

Coat each piece of liver with the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess.

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil or butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the coated liver pieces to the skillet and cook for 5 minutes per side or until browned. Do not overcook, as the liver can become tough.

In the same skillet, add the remaining oil or butter.

Add the sliced onions and sauté until they are soft and golden brown.

Once the onions are cooked, add the liver back to the skillet.

Cook until each side is browned. Gif: @Tasting Table on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Optionally, add Worcestershire sauce for extra flavour.

Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld.

Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Serve the ox liver and onions hot, preferably over rice, mashed potatoes, or crusty bread.

Serve the dish while hot. Gif: @Tasting Tables on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

2. Grilled ox liver skewers recipe

Grilling offers a different but satisfying way to enjoy liver in a different form. The outcome is a rich combination of savoury marinade, smoky flavour, and the unique texture of grilled ox liver. For this grilling recipe,

Serving: Around 3 adults

Around 3 adults Cooking time: Around 8 minutes on the grill

Ingredients

1 pound (450g) ox liver, cleaned and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and black pepper to taste

Wooden skewers soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

Cooking instructions

Whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, oregano, paprika, salt, and black pepper in a bowl.

Place the ox liver pieces in a shallow dish and pour the marinade over them. Ensure that the liver pieces are well coated. Cover the dish and refrigerate for 1-2 hours, allowing the flavours to infuse.

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Thread the marinated ox liver pieces onto the soaked wooden skewers. Leave a little space between each piece for even cooking.

Thread the liver pieces on soaked wooden skewers. Gif: @Hungry Man Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Place the skewers on the preheated grill. Grill for 3-4 minutes per side or until the liver is cooked through but still moist. Overcooking the liver can make it tough, so keep an eye on it.

While grilling, baste the liver skewers with the remaining marinade to keep them moist and add extra flavour.

Once the liver skewers are cooked to your liking, remove them from the grill. Let them rest for a couple of minutes before serving.

Optionally, garnish the grilled ox liver skewers with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro. Serve with your favourite side dishes, such as a salad, grilled vegetables, or a dipping sauce.

Serve grilled ox liver with your favourite side dish. Gif: @Hungry Man Kitchen on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

3. Spicy Ox Liver Recipe South Africa

The spicy ox liver recipe is ideal for those who enjoy a bit of heat. The dish offers an exciting and satisfying combination of the bold flavours of spices and the rich taste of ox liver. For this recipe,

Serving: Around 4 adults

Around 4 adults Cooking time: Approximately 25 minutes

Ingredients

500g ox liver, cleaned and sliced

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust according to your spice preference)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish (optional)

Cooking instructions

Clean the ox liver thoroughly, removing any membranes or connective tissues. Slice it into thin strips or bite-sized pieces.

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and minced garlic. Sauté until the onions are soft and translucent.

Melt butter or vegetable oil and then add the onions. Gif: @Tasting Tables on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Add the ground coriander, cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper to the pan. Stir well to coat the onions and garlic in the spices.

Add the sliced ox liver to the pan. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the liver is browned on the outside but still slightly pink on the inside.

Add the chopped tomatoes to the pan. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes until the tomatoes are softened.

Season the dish with salt and black pepper to taste. Adjust the spices if needed.

Let the dish simmer until the liver is cooked. Gif: @Nomhile Cooks on YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Garnish with fresh coriander or parsley for added freshness.

Serve the spicy ox liver hot, either on its own or with your choice of side dishes, such as rice, mashed potatoes, or bread.

Why do you soak ox liver in milk?

Soaking ox liver in milk is commonly done to tone down its strong flavour and metallic taste. The enzymes and acidity in milk can help tenderize the liver, making it less chewy.

The process involves placing the liver in a bowl and covering it with milk. It is left to soak for at least 30 minutes. Soaking is not necessary if you enjoy the robust flavour of liver.

What is the best cooking method for liver?

The best cooking method depends on the type of liver and your preferences, but it should ensure the dish is not overcooked. Sauteing is usually preferred for beef, chicken, and lamb liver, while frying is an excellent option for chicken livers. Grilling is ideal for those who love smoky flavours.

Fried liver with onions and parsley on a plate. Photo: Vladimir Mironov

Do you have to wash ox liver before cooking?

Washing the dish before cooking is recommended as it helps remove any impurities and excess blood. The process is done by placing ox liver under cold running water and then patting it dry with paper towels.

How do you tenderize ox liver?

Several methods can be used to tenderize the liver, including the following;

Soaking in milk: The enzymes and acids in milk help break down the proteins.

The enzymes and acids in milk help break down the proteins. Marinating: Marinade contains acidic ingredients like lemon juice, wine, and vinegar

Marinade contains acidic ingredients like lemon juice, wine, and vinegar Brining: The dish is soaked in a solution of salt and water, which helps break down the muscle fibres.

The dish is soaked in a solution of salt and water, which helps break down the muscle fibres. Quick cooking methods: Overcooking the delicacy can result in toughness; hence, methods like sauteing, grilling, and stir-frying are preferred.

Should liver be cooked fast or slow?

Fast cooking over high heat is recommended to keep it tender. Slow cooking methods like braising and stewing can be done for tougher cuts of liver like lamb or beef. Be careful not to overcook, which can result in a dry and tough texture.

Liver, onions, tomatoes, and cucumber on lavash bread. Photo: @only_fabrizio

How do you know when cow liver is cooked?

To know when cow liver is cooked, you can do any of the following;

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. It should read 160°F (71°C).

Ensure the centre is no longer pink.

Check the cooking time, which varies with the thickness of the slices and the chosen recipe. Thin slices cook faster than thick slices.

When should you not eat liver?

The liver is a nutrient-dense dish but should be avoided or limited in certain occasions like:

Fatty liver disease since the dish is high in cholesterol

Iron overload disorders to avoid excessive iron accumulation

Allergy to proteins found in the liver

Pregnancy due to the high amount of vitamin A

You should see a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for specialized advice on whether to eat or avoid liver.

Why do you put flour on the liver before cooking?

The liver is usually dredged in flour before cooking to create a flavourful crust. The flour absorbs released juices during cooking, preventing the liver from becoming too dry. It is also done to thicken sauces and ensure even cooking.

Fried liver, tomato, and onions on bread. Photo: Birol Dincer

Learning how to cook livers is an exciting adventure for culinary enthusiasts. The above three straightforward ox liver recipes showcase the versatility of this often-overlooked delicacy.

