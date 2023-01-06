Classic creamy potato bake recipes in South Africa: Easy guide with pictures

Creamy potato bake is a heart-warming family favourite you always expect at every family get-together. It works well as part of the main meal's carbohydrate portion and goes well with barbeques. So, bring your potato to the party and watch it disappear in no time. Check out some easy potato bake recipes in South Africa below.

Casserole with cod, potatoes, onions and cream in a baking dish close-up on the table. Photo: Alleko

Source: Getty Images

Delicious food means different things to different people, which is why there are several potato bake recipes to choose from. Use what brings out the taste you and your loved ones like the most.

Easy South African potato bake recipe

Avoid stressing about healthy meals to make for your family. Incorporate these recipes explained into your weekly timetable to help your family have a balanced diet. Below are four potato recipes in South Africa.

1. Creamy potato bake recipe

This recipe takes 35 minutes or less to cook. Serve the meal when hot and make it more captivating by adding coleslaw. Check out this potato bake with cream recipe.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

To serve: 4 people

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

4 ground black pepper to taste

4 large potatoes

Peeling potatoes. Photo: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: UGC

½ onion, silvered (optional)

2 teaspoons garlic powder

500ml cream

2 cups grated cheese

Salt to taste

Preparation method

Preheat the oven to 180°Celcius or 356° Fahrenheit.

Get your potatoes, peel them, and rinse. Next, slice them vertically about an inch thick.

Add the sliced pieces to a microwave-safe bowl and add salt to taste.

Add the garlic powder.

Place the bowl into the microwave and microwave on high for 10 minutes.

Peel and slice the onion.

Grate the cheese and set it aside.

Grated cheese in a bowl. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add half the potato slices at the bottom of a greased casserole, making sure to cover the surface.

Add the sliced onions over the potatoes.

Cover with one cup of grated cheese.

Pour 250 ml cream over.

Lay the remaining slices of potatoes over.

Cover the remaining 250 ml cream and 1 cup of grated cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes until the potatoes are soft and the cheese is golden.

Slice and serve.

2. Knorr potato bake recipe

Bring out the flavour you love most using Knorr beef cubed for this recipe. Below is the best potato bake recipe for a family of three people.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

To serve: 3 people

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1 Knorr beef cube, mashed

Slices of potato backed with cream sauce, garlic and cheese, decorated with parsley leafs. Photo: Natkinzu

Source: Getty Images

Ground black pepper, to taste

Bacon bits (optional)

3 pieces of large potatoes, skin on, washed and scrubbed water, as needed

4-6 tablespoons of quick-melting cheese, grated

½ cup all-purpose cream

¼ cup softened butter

Preparation method

Fill a pot with water. Add the potato whole and cook until very tender.

Next, drain them from the liquid and place them on paper towels.

Lengthwise, slice the potatoes into half. Using a spoon, carefully scoop them, making cup-shaped potato skins around ½ inch thick.

Put the scooped portions in a bowl and mash them well.

Add Knorr beef cubes, cream, and butter.

Adjust seasonings and add the mixture to the cups topped with cheese and bacon bits (optional).

Bake this in an oven until the cheese melts.

3. South African potato bake recipe with brown onion soup

With only four ingredients to turn this humble spud into something tasty. The layers of onion and cream make this genuinely delicious side, which can easily be a main meal with the addition of a green salad or crisp.

Potato dauphinoise. Photo: Banu R

Source: Getty Images

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

To serve: 6 people

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

2 kg large and washed potatoes

Brown onion soup

¼ cup of sunflower oil

Add salt and black pepper to taste

Preparation method

Preheat the oven to 180°Celcius.

Place the potato on a side plate that has a small rim.

Slice down until you reach the plate, only halfway through the potato.

Place them on a roasting dish, combine the oil and the whole pack of brown onion soup mix and mix well.

Pour the mixture over the potatoes, ensuring the mixture goes into the slices you have made.

Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Roast in the oven for about 40 minutes, basting every 20 minutes.

The potatoes are ready when they are crispy, dark golden and soft on the inside.

To garnish, serve the meal with sour cream, fresh coriander, and optional chili flakes.

Potato bake. Photo: Carlo A

Source: Getty Images

4. How do you make Jamie Oliver potato bake?

A Jamie Oliver potato bake makes one of the most classic dinner ideas in South Africa. Follow these guidelines to save time when preparing this unique delicacy.

Ingredients

1 kilo potatoes

100ml cream

1 red onion

5g fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

20g parmesan

I clove of garlic

2 teaspoons Anchovy oil

3 anchovies

100ml hot water

Salt

Black pepper

Cooking guide

Peel a kilo of medium-sized potatoes and thinly slice.

Peel and slice one red onion.

Place the potatoes and onion into a baking tray.

Add a pinch of salt and black pepper.

Next, add 5 g of fresh thyme.

A chef sprinkling thyme before baking. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add 100 ml of hot water and bring that to a boil.

Afterwards, add two teaspoons of anchovy with three anchovies. Grate the garlic and add 20g of grated parmesan and a grated quarter of a nutmeg.

Cover your tray with tahin foil and cook for six minutes.

For 15 minutes, place the tray into the oven without the foil at 220°C.

Is it better to bake potatoes covered or uncovered?

Wrapping potatoes in foil slows down the baking process. On the contrary, since the foil has to be heated before baking, cooking times increase slightly. You get better results and save money when you bake them unwrapped.

Why do you put salt on a potato before baking?

Salt addition before baking allows the salt to absorb or draw out the excess moisture, resulting in a dry and fluffy potato.

Baked potatoes with quail eggs in cream. Photo: @Yulia Naumenko

Source: Getty Images

Potato bake recipes in South Africa are the easiest way to prepare these meals. The aroma can convince any guest hurrying to leave to stay a little longer and join you for lunch or dinner.

READ ALSO: 7 easy mince recipes for dinner (step-by-step guide with video)

Briefly.co.za also shared easy mince recipes for dinner. Do you have a craving for minced meat diets? Are you wondering how to prepare a variety of easy mince recipes?

The material also provides options on what to make with mince.

Source: Briefly News