Do you have a craving for minced meat diets? Are you wondering how to prepare a variety of easy mince recipes? Do not worry since this content will demonstrate different dishes you may try using veggies, pork, beef, lamb and turkey mince. The material will also provide options on what to make with mince and things to avoid while preparing to ensure that in order to get the desired product. The truth is; the cook feels disappointed whenever they realize a lot of leftover foods from the plates they served, and that’s why it’s essential to understand a recipe before trying it.

Read on and get some of the best mince recipes for dinner.

How to make a tasty minced meat

Ready minced meat is quite important since they may be served alongside other meals or used as an active ingredient in minced meat recipes. Below is a procedure to make tasty minced meat that you can serve with other meals.

Basic seasoned mince

Ingredients (500ml)

15 ml of olive or vegetable oil

One finely chopped onion

One minced garlic clove

450g of your preferred mince (beef, pork, turkey or others) - fresh or thawed meat

400g of diced tomatoes

2.5ml of dried oregano

2.5ml of black pepper (ground)

125ml of hot water

5ml of beef granules (if necessary)

Procedure

1. Pour some oil into a cooking pan and place it over a burning stove over medium to high heat.

2. Add your chopped garlic and onions in the hot oil. Fry the ingredients while frequently stirring for about 3 minutes or until the onions turn to semi-translucent and the garlic becomes brown.

3. Add the minced meat while breaking its crumbles using a wooden stick or a spoon. Stir the contents to mix.

4. Cook the added ingredients while stirring for a maximum of 10 minutes or until the minced meat browns.

5. Ensure that the mince is thoroughly cooked (evenly cooked mince). Stir as you break down the crumbles to ensure there aren't any pink crumbles left.

6. Drain the cooked mince and then add some tomatoes, black pepper, and Oregano among other desired spices. Stir to mix.

7. Mix some beef granules into 125ml water and dissolve them well, and then pour the made soup into your minced meat. You can omit this step and add some plain water.

8. Simmer the mince and cook it under low heat for 20 minutes or until the contents are soft. If not, you can add a little amount of water until they attain your tenderness. You can also increase the cooking heat in case there is an excess water. Do not add water in the last 5 minutes since the mincemeat is better when dry.

9. You can serve your mincemeat immediately alongside rice or mashed potatoes, or store it well for later use.

Easy recipes with mince

Now that you have prepared your minced meat, it’s important to explore some easy mince recipes diets that you can prepare for dinner for your family.

1. Easy spaghetti and mince recipes

Spaghetti lovers aren’t forgotten. Some people find the product boring since they haven’t explored other cooking methodologies. If you are looking for other easy recipes with mince, try the spaghetti Bolognese by following the below procedure.

Necessary ingredients

Three teaspoons of the olive oil

300g of the beef mince

200g of pork mince

Two finely chopped shallots

Two to three crushed garlic cloves

500g of pasta

A teaspoon of tomato puree

100ml of red wine

A teaspoon of dried oregano

400g of spaghetti

50g of finely grated parmesan

Some fresh basil leaves

Cooking procedure

1. Pour a teaspoon of the olive oil into a saucepan and heat over medium heat.

2. Add the minced beef and fry it until it browns. Pour it into a bowl.

3. Repeat procedures 1 and 2 with the pork mince.

4. Pour the cooked pork into the bowl containing the beef.

5. Clean and dry the pan and return it to the cooker. Add the remaining oil.

6. Reduce the heat and add the shallots. Cook for around 8-10 minutes or until they soften.

7. Add the crushed garlic into the softened shallots.

8. Add the meat back into the pan. Pour in some wine, pasta, oregano, and puree and stir well.

9. Cover and cook on low heat for about 45 minutes. Remember to check and frequently stir while cooking.

10. Separately, cook your spaghetti while following its pack instructions. Add half of the parmesan into the Bolognese and stir.

11. Pour some water into a spoonful of the pasta to loosen it (if thick).

12. Drain your spaghetti completely.

13. Your Easy spaghetti Bolognese is ready. You can also add some pasta into the sauce to coat everything by tossing and seasoning to your expectations. Add the remaining parmesan and spread the remaining basil leaves for presentation purposes.

Other easy mince recipes South African dishes suitable for breakfast, lunch or dinner may include;

2. Minced beef pie

Required ingredients

Two teaspoons of vegetable oil

A whisked egg York

500g of beef mince

A chopped onion

Worcestershire sauce

400g of shortcrust pastry

250ml of beef stock or stout

75g of chopped mushrooms

A teaspoon of tomato puree

One and a half teaspoons of plain flour

Extra dusting

Cooking procedure

1. First, preheat the oven to a temperature of 200 degrees Celsius.

2. Pour the cooking oil into a frying pan, and then add the beef mince. Fry for around four to five minutes. Remember to stir the mince using a wooden stick or a spoon to break down its crumbles.

3. Add the chopped onions, stir and then cook for a maximum of three minutes. Pour in the tomato puree and continue cooking for other three minutes.

4. Add some flour into the mixture and cook while stirring for a minute. Add the beef stock or stout, chopped mushrooms, and some Worcestershire sauce.

5. Boil the mixture over low heat, and simmer for about 20 minutes. Transfer the mixture to cool and then turn it into a litre pie dish.

6. Pour some flour over a work surface and then roll the pastry on it until it’s slightly larger than the pie dish.

7. Drape the pastry over the dish as you press its edges. Trim the pastry and then deform the edges to create a flute-like shape.

8. Design leaf shapes from the pastry trimmings to decorate the pie top. Use half of the whisked egg York to stick the leaf shapes.

9. Afterward, make at least four slits in the decorated pie (for the steam to escape) and then brush it using the remaining egg York.

10. Bake your beef pie using an oven for about 25 minutes or until they turn golden- brown.

11. Remove your minced beef pies from the oven, and then slice them into wedge shapes to serve.

3. Mediterranean turkey-stuffed peppers

Required ingredients

240g of the lean turkey breast mince (with below eight percentage of fat)

Half an onion (chopped)

Two or 220g of red peppers (cut them into halves removing the seed leaving the stalks intact)

One grated garlic clove

One and a half teaspoons of olive oil and an extra drizzle

A teaspoon of tomato puree

A teaspoon of ground cumin

400g of chopped tomatoes

Three to four sliced mushrooms

One chicken stock cube

60g of grated mozzarella

A handful of fresh oregano leaves

Cooking procedure

1. Pre-heat the oven to a temperature of 190 degrees Celsius. Grease the peppers using a drizzle of olive oil and season to your taste. Pour them onto a baking tray and then roast them for around 15 minutes.

2. Separately, heat a spoonful of the olive oil into a large pan and heat it over medium heat.

3. Add the minced turkey breast and fry it for about 2-3 minutes. Remember to break down the mince crumbles by stirring well. Pour the fried mincemeat into a plate.

4. Clean and dry your pan and then pour in the remaining olive oil. Heat it over medium heat.

5. Add the chopped onions and grated garlic into the heated oil. Stir as you fry for around 2-3 minutes.

6. Pour in your mushroom and cumin and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

7. Tip back the minced turkey into the pan and then add your chopped tomatoes and tomato puree. Pour in the crumbled stock cube and cook for around 3 to 4 minutes. Season the minced turkey by adding the oregano.

8. Now, remove the peppers from the oven add the quantity of fried mince you would prefer. Then, add some cheese and return the heated mixture into the oven for around 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese turns golden. Do not worry if some contents spill out in the oven.

9. Your Mediterranean turkey-stuffed pepper is ready. You can serve it alongside the boiled or steamed greens of your choice.

4. Cabbage rolls with rice and mince filling

If you are looking for easy recipes with mince, you can try the cabbage rolls with rice and mince filling following the below procedure;

Necessary ingredients

500g of minced pork and veal

Eight medium-sized cabbage leaves

Two chopped green onions

Finely chopped garlic clove

One teaspoon of chopped fresh dill leaves

A half-cup of Sunrise medium grain (white rice)

Two tablespoons of chopped raw barley

Two tablespoons of chopped fresh basil

Two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

A teaspoon of paprika

410 grams of tomato puree

Salt to season

Fresh basil leaves to serve.

Cooking procedure

1. Boil some water using a large saucepan. Add some cabbage leaves (in batches) into the boiling water and allow them to cook for at least 3 minutes or until they turn greenish. Drain them using a tray lined with a paper towel and then let them cool.

2. Mix the minced pork, rice, dill leaves paprika, parsley, onion, and garlic in a bowl and season them using pepper and salt.

3. Slice around 4 cm of a thick vein from each cabbage leaf. To start, spread one cabbage leaf on a flat surface and pour two spoons of the mixture along its base. Carefully, roll the cabbage leaf such that the minced fillings are fully enclosed.

4. Repeat the above procedure for the remaining cabbage leaves.

5. After making the mince filling, heat the remaining oil into a large frying pan and heat over medium to high temperatures.

6. Align a single layer of the cabbage rolls in a pan and cook for a maximum of 2 minutes.

7. Pour in some tomato puree, basil and a third cup of cold water.

8. Simmer the contents over low heat for around 45 minutes or until the rice and mince is fully cooked.

9. Your Cabbage rolls with rice and mince filling are ready. You can sprinkle it with the extra basil on serving.

5. Beef and vegetable pastries

It’s the easiest recipe you may try since it can be prepared using some leftover ingredients. Serve the beef and vegetable pastries alone or alongside a cooked stew suitable for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Secondly, you would need a maximum of 40 minutes to enjoy your homemade delicacy.

Necessary ingredients

500g of minced beef

Some frozen beans

A whisked egg

One peeled and diced potato

One peeled and diced carrot

One finely diced onion

One tablespoon of oil

Two crushed garlic cloves

One whisked egg

Four thawed and frozen shortcrust pastry

Cooking procedure

1. First, preheat the oven to a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius. In the meantime, Grease and line (lightly) three of the baking trays using a baking paper.

2. Sauté (fry using a small amount of oil over high heat) your onions and garlic for three to four minutes or until they turn brownish using a saucepan.

3. Pour in your minced beef and cook for around 5 minutes or until the meat turns brownish. Remember to break down the mince crumbs using a wooden stick or a spoon.

4. Add the sliced potatoes and carrots. Stir well and cover the contents for a maximum of 10 minutes or until the vegetables soften.

5. Add in the frozen peas and cook for at least one minute. Pour the mixture into a bowl and allow it to cool.

6. Take the four thawed and frozen shortcrust pastry and cut each sheet into four rounds (approximately 4 cm by 11 cm).

7. Place equal quantities of a cooled mixture at the center of each round.

8. Using your finger, wet its edges lightly with water and press carefully to seal. You can also decorate the sides using your fingers for presentation purposes.

9. After that, arrange the pastry fillings (decorated sides up) on the greased trays. Brush the contents using the whisked egg and bake for a maximum of 25 minutes or until golden.

10. Your Beef and vegetable pastries are ready. You can pour some tomato sauce over them while serving.

6. Meatball curry

Necessary ingredients

450g of beef mince

400g of chopped tomatoes

A crushed garlic bulb

A tablespoon of rapeseed oil

A whisked egg

A finely chopped onion

A teaspoon of cumin seeds

A teaspoon of chopped ginger roots

A half teaspoon of ground turmeric

A teaspoon of tomato puree

A teaspoon of garam Masala

Cooking procedure

1. Combine the whisked egg, minced beef, half of the chopped onion, crushed garlic, garam Masala and pepper in a bowl and mix. Roll equal quantity of the meat mixture and shape them using your hands.

2. Preheat the grill and line up the grill tray using an aluminum foil. Assemble the meat balls on the grill tray to drain the excess fats.

3. Grill the balls for a maximum of 15 minutes. Remember to turn them occasionally until they brown.

4. Pour the rapeseed oil in a pan, and then add the remaining onion and your cumin seeds. Cook the contents for around 5 minutes or until they soften. Then, add the chopped ginger and stir.

5. Put the tomato puree, turmeric and chopped tomatoes into the pan and cook them for around 10 minutes or until the sauce thickens.

6. Finally, add the cooked meatballs and simmer them for 20 minutes over low heat.

7. Your meatball curry is now ready. You can serve them side by side with cooked rice.

7. Easy mince Lasagne recipe

Feeding on healthy diets is paramount since poor diets may increase the chances of acquiring diseases such as diabetes, anaemia, and strokes among others. Below are other slow cooker easy recipes with mince to try that contains low-fats and calories;

Necessary ingredients

Two teaspoons of rapeseed oil

Two finely chopped onions

Four or 175g of finely diced celery sticks

Four or 320 g of finely diced carrots

Two chopped garlic cloves

400g of lean minced beef

400g of chopped tomatoes

Two teaspoons of tomato puree

Two teaspoons of vegetable bouillon

One teaspoon of vinegar (balsamic)

One teaspoon of fresh thyme leaves

6 or 105g of whole wheat lasagne sheets

Black pepper

Ingredients for sauce

400g of milk

50g of wholemeal flour

A bay leaf

Some nutmeg gratings

15g of finely grated parmesan

Cooking procedure

1. Preheat the slow cooker (if necessary) and then heat the rapeseed oil using a large pan

2. Pour in the diced carrots, celery, chopped onions, and garlic into the heating oil while stirring. Fry the contents for about 5 to 10 minutes or until they soften and change their initial color.

3. Add the minced beef (try to break the crumbles down using a wooden stick) and frequently stir until the meat turns brown.

4. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, bouillon, black pepper, thyme, tomato puree, and some water and then cook for around 5 minutes.

5. Scoop a half spoonful of mince in the slow cooker and then top up the remaining half with the lasagne. Ensure that the mixture covers the meat layer by breaking it up where necessary.

6. Cover the contents and cook on low heat while you make the sauce.

How to make the sauce

1. Pour the milk, bay leaf, flour, and nutmeg into a pan and cook while whisking until the mixture thickens.

2. Continue cooking for some more time to ensure that the flour is well prepared.

3. Remove the bay leaf from the mixture and then add in some cheese.

4. Using a spatula, spread some pasta over the meat and cook for about 3 hours or until the meat is cooked and the pasta is tender.

5. Allow your slow cooker Lasagne to settle for around 10 minutes before serving with salad or other easy spaghetti and mince recipes.

Conclusively, the above easy mince recipes in South Africa may be prepared interchangeably since sticking to a single method may be monotonous. The easy mince recipes beef meals are the best options in case you turn blank on what to cook. You only need to prepare the mince and you can serve it later alongside the main meals or used it as an active ingredient while cooking a variety of easy mince recipes such as; one-pot Spaghetti Bolognaise, meaty barbeque pizzas, beef and noodle Chow Mein among others. Fortunately, all the necessary ingredients for making mince recipes easy are available and affordable in the local retail stores and supermarkets.

