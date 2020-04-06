It doesn’t take a genius to come up with a savoury mince recipe since most can be made by simply tweaking the ingredients.

This article provides 5 unique savoury mince recipes that you will cook easily and enjoy.

Masego Mbonyana, Chef and Food stylist, shares with Briefly.co.za traditional side dishes that pair perfectly with savoury mince dishes.

Image: instagram.com @_francisbean, instagram.com @keeping_it_clean_and_lean, instagram.com, @nic0lew0ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Savoury mince recipes are meals one can take at any time of the day. These recipes with mince are very flexible, and can easily add up as a snack, breakfast, or dinner dish. We have come up with several recipes that do not repeat the same process followed to achieve a savory mince dish.

You get to choose between a variety of savory mince dishes from spaghetti combos, toppings for pancakes, and fillings for baked potatoes.

Suggestions from Chef

Masego Mbonyana, Chef and Food stylist, shares with Briefly.co.za the traditional side dishes that pair perfectly with savoury mince dishes, and how can they be prepared to complement the meal:

Savory mince dishes pair well with a variety of traditional side dishes that can enhance the overall meal experience such as vetkoek, rice, mashed potatoes, various vegetable preprints in different ways, steamed bread, pasta, side salads and so on.

She also adds that these side dishes can be prepared in various ways to complement the flavors and textures of savory mince dishes:

Choose your favourites based on personal preference and enjoy a delicious and well-rounded meal.

Tips for simple minced beef recipes

You can keep mince frozen for up to 2 to 3 months. Lay it out when freezing to make it easier when defrosting. Thaw the frozen mince in the microwave or the fridge. If you thaw it with the microwave, then you should ensure that you cook it right away. If you are using the fridge to thaw, place it on the lowest cabinet in the fridge away or below any ready-to-eat dishes. Meatballs, rissoles, and burgers should be thoroughly cooked at all times. They should not be pink when serving. It is advisable to push a skewer through the thickest portion. If the juices are clear, then it is ready to eat. Freeze any uncooked rissoles in a shallow and rigid container. Leave it in the fridge to defrost overnight. Lightly pat the rissoles with a paper towel brush or spray using a little oil and then let it cook as instructed. Always check the expiry dates on the packaged mince.

Savory mince and rice

Image: instagram.com, @keeping_it_clean_and_lean

Source: UGC

When done according to the chefs 'rulebook, mince and rice recipes are not only mouthwatering but tempting as well.

Ingredients

A tablespoon of olive oil (or your preferred cooking oil)

A 500g pack of beef mince

400g carrots (peeled and diced)

400g potatoes (peeled and diced)

A sizable onion (finely chopped)

A cup of tomato puree

Two tablespoons of beef gravy powder

200g pack of button mushrooms (quartered)

A small cup of steamed corn and peas

Steamed white rice

How to prepare

Use a large frying pan to heat your oil over medium heat.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Add the diced onion and beef mince and then stir continuously with a wooden spoon to break the mince.

3. Leave it to cook until the mince has browned (for about 6 to 8 minutes).

4. Add a cup of water, the gravy powder, and the tomato puree.

5. Stir thoroughly to combine.

6. You can now add the diced carrots and potatoes at this point.

7. Season with pepper and salt to taste, and then cover it and leave it to boil.

8. Once it has boiled, reduce the heat to medium-low and leave it to simmer until the potatoes are just tender (for about 20 minutes).

9. Be sure to stir continuously.

10. Add the pea and mushroom mixture, and let it cook for about 5 minutes until it has cooked through.

11. Serve with steamed rice and enjoy!

Tips:

When cooking, heat it in a frying pan over medium-high heat while stirring occasionally until it has heated through.

Thaw in the dish overnight.

Place the food in the snap-lock bag, flatten it for easy thawing, and let it freeze for up to three months.

Savory mince with crusty bread

Image: instagram.com, @nic0lew0ng

Source: Instagram

Savory mince with crusty bread is super versatile, easy to prepare, and incredibly yummy. It is, therefore, not surprising that it is a regularly prepared family favorite.

Ingredients

A tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil

660g pack of beef mince

Massel beef stock (1 Cup)

Fresh parsley leaves

One medium carrot (finely chopped)

One medium onion (finely chopped)

Two celery stalks (finely diced)

Two garlic cloves (crushed)

A tablespoon of plain flour

¼ cup peas (frozen)

A tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

8 small slices of bread (toasted and crusty)

How to prepare

Add the oil, the diced onion, carrot, and celery in a large frying pan and cook them for five minutes over medium heat.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2. Stir the contents continuously until softened.

3. Add the garlic and let it cook until fragrant before adding the mince.

4. Use a wooden spoon to break the mince and stir continuously until it is cooked through (for about 8 to 10 minutes).

5. Add the flour at this point and stir it in for 1 minute, and then add the stock and Worcestershire sauce. Season to taste and then bring it to a boil.

6. Reduce the heat to medium-low and let the dish simmer for 10 to 12 minutes.

7. Continue stirring continuously until the sauce has thickened.

8. Add in the peas and let them cook until just tender (for 2 to 3 minutes).

9. Serve the mixture over a crusty slice of bread and garnish it with fresh parsley.

10. You can also serve the savory mince with mashed potatoes or rice.

Very easy savory mince

Image: instagram.com, @alison.holzberger7

Source: UGC

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Key health facts: Low sodium, rich in iron, and low fat.

Ingredients

500g Pack of the mice of your choice

2 Tablespoons of your preferred cooking oil

One medium carrot (finely diced)

A half cup of corn kernels

A half cup of frozen peas

A sizable onion (finely chopped)

One small wedge of cabbage (chopped)

One tablespoon of soy sauce

Two tablespoons of oyster sauce

¾ Cup water or beef stock

Two tablespoons of corn flour

Steamed rice for serving

100g pack of pre-cooked noodles (optional )

How to prepare

Mix the mince with a teaspoon of oil together in a bowl. Add half of the mixture to a large hot wok and let it cook until the mince becomes browned while stirring often. Remove this portion from the heat and set it aside. Repeat the same process for the remaining portion of the mince and set it aside. Reheat the wok and add the onions, carrots, and the remaining oil. Leave them to cook for a minute while stirring.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7. Add the chopped cabbage and let it cook for another minute.

8. Now, add the peas, corn, and all the cooked mince, and leave the dish to cook for another minute.

9. Create a small space on the side of the mince mixture and then add in all the remaining ingredients.

10. Stir continuously to mix in the mince mixture and let it boil.

11. If you are using noodles, add them at this point and stir everything together.

12. Turn down the heat and serve with the steamed rice.

Savory mince stew

Image: instagram.com, @realburdaellisc

Source: Instagram

This savory mince recipe is very easy to prepare and is a great way to get your kids to eat some veggies. The chopped tomatoes make the dish very rich and flavorful.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Key health facts: Low sodium, rich in iron, and low fat.

Allergens: It contains gluten

Ingredients

450g pack of minced beef

A tin of tomatoes (chopped)

Two garlic cloves (finely chopped)

One small onion (finely chopped)

2 Tablespoons of desired cooking oil

Two small mugs frozen peas

A tablespoon of dried or one bunch of fresh thyme

A tablespoon of ground paprika

Two knorr vegetable stock cubes

The desired amount of bisto gravy granules

Three streaky rashers (smoked)

Roux

Two carrots (peeled and chopped - optional )

¼ glass red wine ( optional )

Bay leaves (optional )

How to prepare

Fry the garlic, chopped onions and mince in a pan and let them fry until brown. If you are using the chopped rashers, then you can add them in at this point. Season as desired with the salt, pepper, and paprika, and then mix in well. Also, add the red wine at this point if you are using it. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and a pint of water and mix thoroughly.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

6. Add in the peas, stock cubes, thyme, and carrots and leave them to simmer for about 20 minutes under low heat.

7. Use the desired amount of bisto to thicken the mixture.

8. Serve with mashed potatoes and be ready for a delicious filling treat.

Basic savory mince

Image: instagram.com, @_francisbean

Source: Instagram

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Serving: 4-5

Ingredients

15 ml of your preferred frying oil

500g Pack of lean beef mince

A sizable onion (finely chopped)

15ml tomato paste

15ml granules of beef stock

410g tomatoes (chopped)

10ml Italian herbs (dried)

60ml chutney

1 carrot

125ml water

45ml parsley (finely chopped)

Black pepper to taste (freshly milled)

A sprinkling of sugar and salt to taste

A tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

½ Cup peas and corn mixture (frozen)

Two tablespoons of beef gravy powder

How to prepare

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the onions and leave them to sauté until translucent before adding in the mince, and then let it cook until slightly brown. Stir in the carrots and gravy for about 1 minute, and then add the stock and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and leave the dish to simmer for ten minutes until the sauce thickens while stirring continuously. Cover the dish and leave it to simmer for another thirty minutes. Skim off the excess fat from the top of the dish. Add in the Worcestershire sauce, corn, and peas and stir continuously for three minutes.

Image: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

8. Season with pepper and salt to taste and decorate the dish with parsley.

Most of these simple minced beef recipes are cases of subjective cooking. You can add or omit any spice, herb, or seasoning as desired. You can also add curry, garlic, chili, and even veggies such as diced potato, diced carrots, peas, or sliced mushrooms. Cooking is an art, go ahead and be inventive!

Source: Briefly News