A TikTok content creator tried one of SA's most loved delicacies after it was recommended to him by someone at a grocery store

The gent tried biltong for the first time, sharing how delicious it was with his many followers

The video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who gave suggestions on what he should try next

An Australian TikTok user whose content is centred around trying new things daily was advised to try biltong after visiting a South African grocery store.

The TikTokker was on day 181 of trying new things when he bought the biltong from a recommended place.

Love at first bite

Before tasting the chilli-flavoured biltong, the TikTokker shared:

"As much as I call myself a spicy boy, I do not handle spice well."

After taking out a piece of biltong with a bit of fat on it from a brown paper bag, the TikTokker took his first bite and raved about the taste afterwards:

"Nothing better than juicy tender meat in your mouth."

Watch the video below:

Brown biltong bag symbolises a lot to South Africans

The viral video received hundreds of comments from social media users who shared that they knew the biltong would taste good after seeing the brown paper bag it was placed in.

Some added more suggestions on other foods to try, commenting:

User @Johnny said:

"Go back to the store and ask for a koeksister 🥰🥰"

User @kay_mui noted:

"I was scared it wasn't going to be proper biltong until I saw the bag😭 You know biltong is lekker if it comes in a paper bag 🤣"

User @G also shared the same paper bag sentiments, commenting:

"Was feeling discouraged when he said real South African biltong, but as soon as I saw the BAG😅"

User @amahleanathikh suggested:

"Try a kota with an egg, cheese, french, special and russian."

User @dafleaz was more than happy to welcome the oke to SA permanently, commenting:

"Ok, give this dude his SA ID with a farm in SA, he is welcome to come and go as he pleases."😂😂✌️✌️"

Woman complains about biltong price increase after it was placed in a paper bag

In another article by Briefly News, a woman shared her dissatisfaction after her biltong price rose from R48.00 to R53.60 as soon as it was weighed in the brown paper bag.

In a TikTok video, the woman shared that before the biltong was placed in the brown paper bag, it was R5.40c cheaper. Her video attracted many comments from social media users who shared that they weren't aware the paper bag came at a cost.

