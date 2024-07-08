“About R1000 per Kg”: Woolworths Roasted After 35g Packet of Biltong Goes for R34
- A man shopping at Woolworths was surprised to find out that a kilogram of biltong was almost R1000
- The free-range packet of beef biltong he saw at the local store was 35g and cost shoppers R34
- Social media users thought the price was ridiculous and took to the comments to air their frustration
A man shared his calculation for the price of Woolworths' biltong per kilogram, shocking many people online.
TikTokker Albert Bredenhann took to his account (@albert.bredenhann) on the popular video-sharing social media platform when he discovered the price of South Africa's favourite meaty snack at the local store.
After picking up a packet of free-range biltong, Albert commented in Afrikaans:
"Woolies, I don't know how you got it right, but 35g of beef biltong for R34 is about R1 per gram. If my calculations don't fail me, that's about R1000 per kilogram."
Albert throws the pricey biltong back onto the shelf and walks away.
Watch the video below:
Online users react to Woolies' biltong price
The man's video caught the attention of many social media users, who took to his comment section to express their thoughts and complain about the snack's price.
@shampagne_pabi thought the cost of biltong was madness and wrote:
"Woolies has lost the plot."
@churchhill78 told the online community:
"No matter what people say, the price is still ridiculous."
Sharing how they found the biltong, @free_spirit_xox said:
"And it doesn't taste good at all."
@m_jos3 joked in the comments and said:
"Those cattle have medical aid. That's why it's so expensive."
@michelle30ish pointed out:
"Everything has become so expensive."
Man's biltong worth over R37k seized at USA airport
Briefly News reported a related story about a South African man who declared his biltong worth over R37,000 at a US airport.
The man reportedly asked the customs officials not to destroy his goods, but they refused because cured meat is prohibited in the country. Many South Africans felt the man's pain and said the North American country declared war, while others said he should've followed the law.
