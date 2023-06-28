A South African man might have blundered when he declared his biltong worth over R37 000 at a US airport

The man reportedly asked the customs officials not to destroy his goods, but they refused because cured meat is not allowed in the country

Many South Africans feel the man's pain and say the USA has declared war, while others stated that he should've followed the law

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

MINNEAPOLIS - A South African man's hope of enjoying some good old biltong in the United States of America(USA) was quickly thwarted when he arrived at customs.

South African man's biltong was confiscated and destroyed when he declared his good in the USA. Images: Edwin Remsberg & The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

South African man arrives in the US with biltong worth R37 000

The unidentified Mzansi man arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport told customs he had something to declare and presented over R37 000 worth of vacuum-sealed biltong.

According to News24, during a formal x-ray inspection, officials found 38kg of biltong in his luggage. The SA man asked officials not to confiscate the biltong because it was worth a lot, but his request was brushed aside.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The man was informed that the biltong could not leave the airport because cured meat is not allowed in the US out of fear of diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease.

The SA man's merchandise was destroyed via steam sterilisation. Had the man gotten away with his biltong, he could have made a relatively good profit because R600 worth of biltong goes for around R2000 in the US.

According to IOL, US Customs and Border Protection also confiscates items such as pork and beef sausages, plants, seeds, and fruit, in addition to biltong.

South Africans react to one of their own losing over R37k worth of biltong

@MovieCriticSA said:

"Declaring it the mummified remains of his late father probably would have got more sympathy."

@ImaniMissLove said:

"He should have just stood there and ate as much as he could until sick. Then he would not need the balance or want to see biltong again."

@Mark64451432 said:

"2 weeks mourning for the poor fella."

@WoodGcj said:

"@Just_A_Ducking, I think war has just been declared!"

@Chaptervalliant said:

", but guys, surely folk know you're not allowed to bring food like that, you're not even allowed to take most plants to most countries, so food has to go through such a vigorous process, not just packed in your luggage. But to destroy expensive biltong is such a crime,"

@Josh52024851 said:

"He should have done his research before doing what he did. I feel nothing for him it's his own fault."

@Samvusimasango4 said:

"Other countries don't accept 'cool drink' if it's not accepted, there's no plan that can be made, which is more than I can say for our country, SA banana republic."

Mzansi reacts to TikTok video of Lady in London eating on South African food for 1 day: “The way she says pap”

Briefly News previously reported that a lady from London was trying out different foods from around the world and decided to tick South Africa off her list. While she ate some really cool dishes, the people of Mzansi couldn't help but critique her video.

Mzansi food is some of the most wholesome. However, it is not easily recreated in countries where our ingredients are unavailable.

TikTok user @polkadotpassport started her day with pap porridge, then she made a bunny chow, snaked on some biltong, ate Mrs Balls chutney and then ended off with a bang at a fine dining restaurant called Kudu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News