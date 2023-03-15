A woman from London went on a search for South African food and documented her journey

TikTok user @polkadotpassport at pap, biltong, bunny chow and a lot of other proudly Mzansi foods

Mzansi peeps were impressed by her choices but had some words to say about certain things

A lady from London was trying out different foods from around the world and decided to tick South Africa off her list. While she ate some really cool dishes, the people of Mzansi couldn't help but critique her video.

Mzansi food is some of the most wholesome, however, it is not easily recreated in countries where our ingredients are unavailable.

London Tiktokker drops video of her South African foodie day

TikTok user @polkadotpassport started her day with pap porridge, then she made a bunny chow, snaked on some biltong, ate Mrs Balls chutney and then ended off with a bang at a fine dining restaurant called Kudu.

The video shows her exciting food journey, and while she tried hard to make it authentic, nothing ever truly compares to the real thing.

Take a look:

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the Londoner's SA food experience

While citizens have to give her a solid nine for effort, the way she pronounced some things left them in stitches. That fine dining restaurant really hypes Mzansi up though lol.

Read what some had to say:

@♡ Lz ☆ said:

“Why... why did you put syrup on your mielie pap... I’m crying in South African ”

@Lindiwe said:

“That being said... it’s always best to experience South Africa in South Africa... We are a vibe and the food is much much better, you’ll love it.”

@denisejansevanren3 said:

“That biltong was so wrong”

@mel_sa said:

“The pap and syrup confused me in 11 official languages ”

@Sammy Nel said:

“It's not pronounced paaaap it is pronounced pup ”

South Africa is divided as Tiktokker's Irish girlfriend rates our beloved Mzansi cuisine

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi kos is loved for its diversity, but can it pass the taste test of an Irish girlfriend? This answer sparked some debate on social media, as a woman's Irish partner rated South Africa's most iconic snacks.

Some called for justice over the TikTok video as the women's ratings were not what they expected. With a visibly turned face, she shook her head at the classic chip brand Flings and gave a sad rating of 6/10. Green Fizzers got an even more depressing rating, scoring only 3/10.

