TikTok Video Shows Gorgeous Female Mzansi Pilot Oozing Confidence, Has Mzansi Clapping: “So Proud”

by  Denika Herbst
  • A gorgeous young female pilot from Mzansi blessed TikTok with an empowering video
  • TikTok user @pilotlesego.za is a female pilot who is incredibly proud to be representing women of colour in the industry
  • Mzansi people got emotional over the clip and let the lady know in the comments that she is an inspiration

One Mzanis female showed how she represented women in the aviation industry. Her confidence had people bursting with pride.

TikTok user @pilotlesego.za showing off her female pilot vibes in video
TikTok user @pilotlesego.za is a female pilot who is extremely proud to be representing women of colour in the industry. Image: TikTok / @pilotlesego.za
Women are rising and making their mark in every male-dominated industry that once told them they couldn’t do it.

Hot female Mzansi pilot turns up the heat on TikTok with her confidence

TikTok user @pilotlesego.za shared a sassy video of herself in uniform, doing the thing. Sis wears that uniform with pride and confidence, and it made for an empowering TikTok video.

Take a look:

Mzasnsi showers the young and fierce pilot with love

This video had so many people bursting with pride. Seeing young women of colour making their park in male-dominated industries is everything. Posts like this show that change is happening!

Read some of the kind comments:

@just being me said:

“Yas ma'am!!!”

@Andy said:

“So proud of you!”

@OLAMI ️ said:

“Do you have a boyfriend? Because I'll shoot my shot ”

@Ndor_Ngidi said:

“so proud of you. I miss you on Instagram. ”

@almagrijalva965 said:

“Don't ever be afraid to show him what you got girl”

@Ntando said:

“Girl, you are living my dream I’m so proud ”

Mzansi peeps celebrate beautiful female pilot exposing kids to aviation: “The sky is the limit”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a brilliant female pilot wants to expose young kids to aviation through her brand called ‘Fly Like a Girl’, which markets educational toys related to flying and is aimed at little ones.

Amanda Kandawire Khoza, who grew up in Soweto, Gauteng, is a highly successful young captain who has been flying for 13 years.

The good sis knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of five and took to the skies alone when she was 18.

