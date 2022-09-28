Mzansi Peeps Celebrate Beautiful Female Pilot Exposing Kids to Aviation: “The Sky Is the Limit”
- A lovely female pilot is setting social media ablaze and has been honoured in a post by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa
- Amanda Kandawire Khoza has been flying for the last 13 years and aims to get young kiddies excited about aviation through her brand ‘Fly Like a Girl’
- The inspiring captain had many peeps in their feels, and they wished her well for her endeavours and worthy cause
A brilliant female pilot wants to expose young kids to aviation through her brand called ‘Fly Like a Girl’, which markets educational toys related to flying and is aimed at little ones.
Amanda Kandawire Khoza, who grew up in Soweto, Gauteng, is a highly successful young captain who has been flying for 13 years.
The good sis knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of five and took to the skies alone when she was 18.
Amanda is a whole commercial pilot and senior first officer of an Airbus A380 at Emirates. Her remarkable story was shared by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, which quoted her saying:
“My aviation journey began when I was five years old. It was my first commercial flight ever and the one that ignited the flame for me.
“At that time, I didn’t know any pilots or anyone in the aviation industry, but, from that moment on, I knew that I wanted to be a pilot when I grew up.”
Many LinkedIn peeps expressed how proud they were of young Amanda:
Bradley Augustine said:
“Absolutely magic! Many congratulations.”
Dawid Jantjies added:
“Like it. The sky is the limit. Keep it up, my captain.”
Daryll Victor Onashe Nyongani wrote:
“This is very inspiring.”
Source: Briefly News