A lovely female pilot is setting social media ablaze and has been honoured in a post by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa

Amanda Kandawire Khoza has been flying for the last 13 years and aims to get young kiddies excited about aviation through her brand ‘Fly Like a Girl’

The inspiring captain had many peeps in their feels, and they wished her well for her endeavours and worthy cause

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A brilliant female pilot wants to expose young kids to aviation through her brand called ‘Fly Like a Girl’, which markets educational toys related to flying and is aimed at little ones.

Amanda Kandawire Khoza is an inspiring pilot. Image: aviatrix_mandy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Amanda Kandawire Khoza, who grew up in Soweto, Gauteng, is a highly successful young captain who has been flying for 13 years.

The good sis knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of five and took to the skies alone when she was 18.

Amanda is a whole commercial pilot and senior first officer of an Airbus A380 at Emirates. Her remarkable story was shared by LinkedIn page, Women Power Africa, which quoted her saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My aviation journey began when I was five years old. It was my first commercial flight ever and the one that ignited the flame for me.

“At that time, I didn’t know any pilots or anyone in the aviation industry, but, from that moment on, I knew that I wanted to be a pilot when I grew up.”

Many LinkedIn peeps expressed how proud they were of young Amanda:

Bradley Augustine said:

“Absolutely magic! Many congratulations.”

Dawid Jantjies added:

“Like it. The sky is the limit. Keep it up, my captain.”

Daryll Victor Onashe Nyongani wrote:

“This is very inspiring.”

Meet Captain Anuska Pillay, pilot for South African airways leading an all-female crew this Women’s Month

In a related story by Briefly News, the amazing Captain Anuska Pillay was one South African Airways (SAA) pilot tasked with leading an all-female crew in August. On Women’s Day, which was 9 August, the brilliant pilot flew from Johannesburg to Harare with an all-female crew, both in the cockpit and cabin. This was just one of three women-led initiatives that SAA piloted in celebration of Women’s Month and gender equality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News