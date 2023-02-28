An Irish woman kicked off a nationwide debate after rating South Africa's most-loved snacks

TikTokker @brisanchtow posted a video of her foreign girlfriend taste-testing popular Mzansi foods, and not everyone agrees with her opinion

The platform was left divided as some people agreed with the women's thoughts while others fought for their favourite foods

Mzansi kos is loved for its diversity, but can it pass the taste test of an Irish girlfriend? This answer sparked some debate on social media, as a woman's Irish partner rated South Africa's most iconic snacks.

A TikTokker's Irish girlfriend sparked debate as she rated Mzansi's childhood snacks.

From Nik Naks and Flings to Fizzers, South Africans don't play when it comes to our chow. So you can only imagine the stir user @brisanchtow's girlfriend caused when she didn't give Mzansi's childhood favourites the ratings people thought they deserved.

TikTokker's girlfriend's ratings of SA snacks have people protesting

Some called for justice over the TikTok video as the women's ratings were not what they expected. With a visibly turned face, she shook her head at the classic chip brand Flings and gave a sad rating of 6/10. Green Fizzers got an even more depressing rating, scoring only 3/10.

However, it was not all doom and gloom for the nation's fan favourites. The woman was awestruck by Mrs Balls Chutney, a staple in every South African home. She also fell in love with the country's best corn chip Nik Naks, rating them a 10/10.

For all her ratings, take a look at the video here:

South Africa has mixed feelings over her ratings

The women's opinions had the platform buzzing as users gave their thoughts.

Briefly News put together some of the top comments:

@mbalenhle_duma1 called for her beloved chips to be judged fairly:

"Justice for Flings."

@I_sell_Accessories agreed with some of her ratings:

"Rating Nik Naks anything less that 10 should be a crime."

@anushcadaniels felt some snacks were missing:

"Where is the Billtong?"

@user4685933596937 started a protest for Fizzers:

"No fizzers are a 10."

With a rainbow nation of people, we won't always agree on which food we love the most. We can agree that South African food will always taste like home.

