Globe-trotting DJ Euphonik revealed on his official social media account that he paid R700 for his breakfast overseas

The dance music producer was in Miami when he posted a receipt after eating breakfast at a top Miami restaurant

Other South Africans agreed that the rand is currently performing poorly against the dollar, adding that relocating to the US at the moment is not an option

Euphonik took to his timeline to share that he paid a whopping R700 for his breakfast in Miami, US. The globe-trotting DJ even posted the receipt from the expensive restaurant as proof.

DJ Euphonik paid R700 for his breakfast at a Miami restaurant. Image: @euphonik

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the dance music producer advised people who are thinking about leaving Mzansi to think about how expensive it is to live overseas. Euphonik captioned his post:

"Breakfast in Miami. The whole leave SA and move overseas talk is nice until you're having a R700.00 breakfast for 1."

Mzansi reacts to Euphonik's R700 breakfast

Peeps including South Africans who live in Miami took to The former 5FM presenter's comment section and shared their thoughts on his post. Many agreed that the rand is too weak at the moment.

@loyisogola said:

"Maaaaaaan, I tell people all the time."

@africanmannnn commented:

"When you live there, you will work there, get paid in Dollars, and won't need to convert from Rand to Dollars. Can't." believe I need to tell you this."

@Mhayise_Sedana wrote:

"Lapho amagwinya awu R5 no polony."

@22_saying said:

"Will always be like this when comparing. It is more a testament of our poor performing currency."

@stripymouse commented:

"Blame SA's cr*p exchange rate....be honest $33 is nothing in dollar terms!!!"

@SebbCloete wrote:

"I had a Big Mac at McDonald's today in Miami and it cost me $9, that's two big Mac meals in SA. It's expensive out here."

@SMChitova added:

"KFC employees in The States get US$15/h as minimum wage. That's an engineer's wage in Mzansi."

Kid X goes back to school

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Kid X committed himself to music. The hip-hop star opened up about going back to school to polish his craft.

The rapper shared that he wanted to learn more about the business side of the industry after being affiliated with two record labels in the past. Both RapLyf Records and Cashtime record label no longer exist.

Kid X is set to graduate in June after partnering with Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein. The music producer said he felt like he needed to get a better understanding of the business itself because of what he has been through in his career.

