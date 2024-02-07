A woman shared her displeasure after having to add almost R6.00 for a paper pack

The TikTok user said she went to a well-known retailer to buy biltong, which was R48.00, but the price rocketed when it was put in a paper pack

The online community reacted to the video, with many advising her to go back to the store to inquire about the incident

A woman complained about a R6.00 she had to add for a biltong paper pack. Images: @mila32ni/ TikTok, @Edwin Ramsberg/ Getty Images

A woman bought a biltong from one of South Africa's retailers but was stunned when almost R6.00 was added to it.

According to a TikTok video uploaded by @mila32ni, she went to the store and bought a biltong. Initially, the person selling it to her weighed and said it was R48.00.

The lady said it was perfect. However, astonishment came after the employee put the biltong in a small paper packet and weighed it again, with the price shooting up to R53.60.

The unpleased woman asked what was happening. In the employee's explanation, they first weigh the biltong without the packet and then weigh it with it, resulting in the price change. So, the lady basically paid almost R6.00 for the paper package.

Woman pays almost R6.00 extra for biltong

Watch the astonishing TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were surprised

Many online users flocked to the comment section, expressing their astonishment over the woman's experience.

@SHIRLEYPILLAY_15 advised:

"This is the first. Please go into the store and query with management. This is not correct, the tare of the packaging has to be minus. Which Checkers is this?"

@sandragovender821 commented:

"Daylight robbery."

@francoisprinsloo60 shared the anger:

"That's how they rip us off."

@Thembi MakaLavi Sokana was amazed:

"Yhoo I also didn't know this."

@caseywagenaar gave insight:

"They were supposed to minus the package by putting in the weight of the packet as the tare."

@Arvesh said:

"If you look closely, there is a tare mass on the tag -the bag is 0,010g which is the minus mass for the bag, it could be that his/her explanation was wrong."

@Ella said this is news:

"Never heard or seen something like this in my life "

Girl amazed by cheese griller price

In another story, Briefly News reported about a university student who was stunned by the price of cheese grillers at Checkers.

Throughout the 21-second video posted by @_lelomahlase, she can be seen laughing in amazement. Her frustrations resonated with many viewers who could relate to the escalating food prices in the country.

