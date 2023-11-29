A man in Cape Town made a video after seeing a recent update at a Checkers supermarket

The TikTok video compared the supermarket to Woolworths after seeing how they now organise the queues at their tills

TikTok viewers thought it was hilarious as they saw the man reacting to Checkers' new system

A man from Cape Town went to Checkers and was amazed by their upgrade. The man immediately thought of Woolworths when he saw how Checkers had changed.

A TikTok video went viral after a man went to Checkers and thought he was at Woolworths. Image: @johnkoopman

The video by the man received more than 4,000 likes. People commented with jokes as they compared Checkers and Woolworths.

Man finds Checkers shops upgrade

@johnkoopman went to a Checkers, where they have a voice that announces when a cashier is ready for the next customer. The system is similar to Woolworths, and the comedian joked that Checkers stole their announcer.

SA amused by Checkers

Online users thought it was funny that the voice sounded like Woolworths. Many commented, telling the creator how hilarious his reaction was. Netizens who have been to Checkers lately confirmed they thought they were in Woolies after noticing the voice.

I_am_annie_maka said:

"The only problem is they don’t have Woolies prices, Checkers is expensive."

Dee_u wrote:

"Yoh the look from the cashier."

bear added:

"Aowa tell your shop to leave us alone."

Nomz laughed:

"'Oh noooo they didn't!"

user2610439370633 commented:

"Oh yes and I even got confused on Sunday afternoon at Checkers."

Woolies has SA excited

Many people in South Africa love Woolworths. The supermarket introduced cake slices, and Checkers had a cheeky response.

