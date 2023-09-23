Woolworth's latest addition of cake slices has taken social media by storm, and people are excited about the treat

Some TikTok users started questioning whether the price was worth it for the Woolworths cake slices, and Checkers responded

Online users were in stitches over a TikTok video where Checkers broke down the price difference between Woolworth's cakes and theirs

Woolworths has been in the headlines following the introduction of their cake slices. South African customers were eager to get their hands on the sweet treats.

A TikTok video shows Checkers comparing their cake prices to Woolworths cake slices. Image: Bloomberg/ Tara Moore

In TikTok videos, people have been sharing their thoughts on the sweet treat. Checkers' official TikTok account joined in and resorted to calculating whether Woolworths' cake slices are worth it.

Woolworth cakes under scrutiny

Amid all the hype, Checkers also made a video showing that a whole Checkers cake would be the equivalent of 8 slices from Woolies.

South Africans debate over Checkers and Woolworths cakes

Many people commented on the video comparing Checkers and Woolworths cakes. Some argued that the flavours of Woolworths cake is different, which justifies the price difference.

Read the comments below:

ameeerzyy said:

"Oop it’s shady around these parts."

Katie was impressed:

"Can the marketing team please get a raise? Major slay."

Zerina wrote:

"But your cake is not caking, let's talk about the price of Pringles instead."

Nolitha added:

"Whats 5+3? ATE! Marketing choosing violence."

Erin G7 commented:

"It doesn't taste nice. That's the problem."

user98565602752 agreed:

"Never fresh, that's the problem."

Woolworths goes TikTok viral

Videos of Woolworths products, especially interesting food, often go viral on TikTok. One lady was a hit after she showed people where they could get Woolworths cakes if they were on a budget.

"Already addicted": Lady shares Woolies snacks factory shop plug, SA delighted

Briefly, News previously reported that a lady on TikTok showed netizens that they can buy Woolworths snacks for much cheaper. In a video, the creator went to a shop that stores treats found at Woolies for less.

Netizens found the video helpful, and it received more than 17,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were raving about the shop.

A lady on TikTok @mother.0f.7 made a video showing where they can buy Woolworths rejects. In the video, she went to a shop named Nibbly Bits.

