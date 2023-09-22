A woman was eager to share her latest discovery at the Jet clothing store with her TikTok followers

The lady went shopping and found that they had some Gucci dupes in their accessories section

Online users had mixed opinions when they commented on the viral video after seeing the shoes in stock

One lady told followers they could look like they were wearing Gucci. TikTok users were interested to see what a Jet store had to offer.

A TikTok video shows Jet stores' faux Gucci shoes, and people were divided. Image: letlhogonolo_madiga

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady got over 10 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments by people who could not wait to share their thoughts on the faux luxury items.

Jet stores shoes mimic Gucci

Lifestyle content creator on TikTok @letlhogonolo_madiga found Gucci shoes and sneakers at Jet. In a video, she showed various Gucci-like items, including loafers and heels that looked a lot like Gucci shoes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Gucci dupes

Most online users commented they were unconvinced that the faux designer shoes were up to par. Many cracked jokes about the shoes.

Lebo said:

"I’m definitely buying the second pair.. nkampane ka trend."

mehleskhova wrote:

"The loafers though."

Omphile_ Piimpy commented:

"But the white heels are cute."

Lebo Moropa agreed:

"I’m going there just for the white Gucci heels."

Gugulwethu Nkambule was not convinced:

"I refuse these shoes. Maybe I am out of fashion."

South Africans love to see luxury items

Many netizens are often happy when they see people living a soft life. One woman went viral after showing people designer shoes of various brands.

"When I was 13, I got my face painted": Teacher spoils child with R14 000 shoes

Briefly News previously reported that for one young girl, turning 13 will go down in history as one of the best birthdays of her life. TikTok user @sliesanda shared a post of her daughter's experience at the Gucci store at the recently opened Oceans Malls in Umhlanga.

The video has quickly gone viral, with close to 400 000 views and over 30 000 likes. The mother and daughter played a card game in which she had to choose between two options. Whatever she chose, the teen would get as a gift.

The mother allocated a budget of R13 000 for her daughter, but the trainers were slightly more expensive than the initial pricing, which was nothing for her little princess.

Source: Briefly News