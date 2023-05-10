Vigilante Durban police intercepted a suspicious container carrying fake designer goods

The police came across the container during a routine risk profiling assessment and found counterfeit goods worth R400 million

Many South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the big bust, while others cracked jokes about their "orders" being delayed

DURBAN - South African Police Services (SAPS) officers cracked down on criminal elements at the Durban harbour on Wednesday, 11 May.

R400 million worth of designer goods seized in Durban, Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton

Durban police confiscate fake designer goods before they hit the streets

The police spotted a vessel and proceeded to intercept a container carrying "high-end luxury" items worth R400 million during a routine risk profiling.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE that the police noticed the vessel at a depot in Isipingo had suspicious details.

Some of the goods confiscated include brands such as Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton and more. The police found glasses, clothing items and sports merchandise.

Fake designer goods came from an Asian country

According to the SAPS website, the vessel that brought the counterfeit designer clothing to South Africa came from an Asian country. However, the police did not specify which country it was.

The police are now looking into where the clothes were going to be delivered to identify the intended recipients.

South Africans crack jokes about the discovery of fake designer goods

On the SAPS Facebook page, South Africans shared their thoughts about the Durban police intercepting the container with counterfeit designer clothes. Many stated that the police should ensure that the clothing items are burnt and not end up in the streets.

Others cracked jokes about the whole bust.

Here are some comments:

Iggybaks Koikanyang said:

"They must be tonight because they'll go missing within a few weeks at the evidence room... That's how the drugs went missing."

Diepsloot jokes said:

"These Western countries are using us. How come they left their harbours because I believe every ship leaves a country with the correct documentation."

Thapelo LeanoWarona Molebatsi said:

"As long as it's NOT our RGs I'm cool with the bust! Big ups SAPS."

Ntate Mokoena said:

"The same police officers are going to resell the goods because in 2 weeks' time, they will be all over the CBD of cape town and Joburg."

Durnian Pieters said:

"Now, how must I get my Gucci backpack? I got things to carry SAPS."

Bezile Langa

"...what are we going to wear at Durban July."

Oupa Khoza said:

"My order and I already paid"

Docta Sphere said:

"I can't believe my order is there amongst those things. I won't heal..."

