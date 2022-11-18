South Africans could not stop laughing over a pair of trainers that were meant to be the famous brand, Nike

Online users had a field day over Nike wannabe shoes that completely missed the mark with their label

The shoes inspired endless jokes from amused South Africans who warned him that it would be hard to get away with wearing them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People will always have something to say after spotting fake brand clothing. A pair of fake trainers were thejoke of the day on Twitter.

A picture of fake Nikes left people amused as many shared ideas for how it could be made noticeable. Image: Twitter/@AdvoBarryRoux/Getty Images/Thomas Barwick

Source: UGC

Peeps were in tears of laughter when they saw two pairs of shoes with a big spelling mistake. People discuss detaining stories of how people always try to figure out whether certain clothing is real or fake.

Fake Nike shoes amused netizens

Online users were amused by a post from @AdvoBarryRoux. The popular Twitter user shared a picture of shoes with the label "Neke" instead of Nike. AdvoBarryRoux had netizens sharing jokes and captioning the picture:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"But if I just walk Fast this December you guys won’t even notice."

South Africans always get a good laugh from clearly fake label items, and some peeps shared their stories about how people get caught. Most netizens played with the poster's idea that he should just walk quickly so no one would notice.

@Khutso05603486 told her story saying:

"In my village kids group themselves ko bo my friend shops just to check if other kids are wearing original or fake. And they laugh so hard those ones."

@Lebonkuatsana encouraged the tweep and wrote:

"Iyooo hle, walk fast wena!"

@8ball_rsa commented:

"gNEKE si notice vele."

@_SiYaRh_ commented:

"Boi You better run backwards for us South Africans not to notice "NEKE""

@Dinizulu5 commented:

"You won't be able to walk fast in those, they will refuse. Neke ngempela."

@Dinizulu5 commented:

"You won't be able to walk fast in those, they will refuse. Neke ngempela."

"So what?": Peeps defend Oscar Mbo for wearing fake designer clothes

Briefly News previously reported Podcaster Oscar Mbo has added to the long list of celebrities who have been dragged for wearing fake designer clothes.

The star recently found himself in Twitter mentions after a popular blogger posted a screenshot of the email from Bottega Veneta confirming that his designer t-shirt is not part of the brand's collection.

ZAlebs reports that one of Oscar Mbo's followers sent his picture to Bottega Veneta to authenticate whether or not the podcaster's t-shirt was an original designer brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News