Famed South African music producer and podcaster Oscar Mbo became a subject of a heated Twitter debate because of his clothes

The star was recently called out after he shared pictures wearing a never made before Bottega Veneta t-shirt

One fan took the extra effort to contact the designer brand to authenticate Oscar Mbo's t-shirt, and it turned out that it was a fake brand

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Podcaster Oscar Mbo has added to the long list of celebrities who have been dragged for wearing fake designer clothes.

Oscar Mbo has been accused of wearing a counterfeit Bottega Veneta t-shirt. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

The star recently found himself in Twitter mentions after a popular blogger posted a screenshot of the email from Bottega Veneta confirming that his designer t-shirt is not part of the brand's collection.

ZAlebs reports that one of Oscar Mbo's followers sent his picture to Bottega Veneta to authenticate whether or not the podcaster's t-shirt was an original designer brand.

The screenshot of the email was posted on Twitter by a local blogger. This led to peeps weighing in on the matter and concluding that some people are petty.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps flooded the comments section to say that they do not care whether or not a celebrity wears the authentic designer brands or the Small Street version.

@StyleSALebogang said:

"Why would anyone send emails to anyone to confirm that someone actually bought something from a certain place?"

@bosslady_zaa added:

"They do this, always. Cars, Homes, even how much your kid's fees cost. Black people do this. Trust me been there they have time and patience for this level of witchcraft."

@I_Tetto noted:

"What did that person gain from exposing him."

5 celebs spotted wearing fake designer drip: Shauwn Mhkize, Mohale Motaung, and Mduduzi Mabaso

Still on celebrities and fake drip, Briefly News previously reported that a life of luxury is like second nature to our celebrities, no doubt about that. Many of us are usually left salivating at their outfits we can only dream of buying.

But some celebrities have been accused of wearing counterfeit brands. Briefly News has listed some of the local celebrities who were allegedly spotted rocking fake drip.

These include Somizi Mhlongo, Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, Mohale Motaung, Mduduzi Mabaso and DJ Mahoota.

Source: Briefly News