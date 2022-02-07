A life of luxury is like second nature to our celebrities, no doubt about that. Many of us are usually left salivating at their outfits we can only dream of buying.

But some celebrities have been accused of wearing counterfeit brands. Briefly News has listed some of the local celebrities who were allegedly spotted rocking fake drip.

Shauwn Mkhize, Somizi, Dj Mahoota among celebs who were accused of wearing fake designer apparel. Image: @fake_guccicommunity_sa

Source: Instagram

1. Somizi

Somizi is known for his lavish lifestyle. A look at his social media pages will definitely inspire you to work extra hard so you can afford all the fancy things in life.

The star was once called out for wearing fake designer outfits by a viral Instagram page @fake_guccucommunity_sa in a now-deleted post.

The page alleged that the Dinner at Somizi’s host was wearing a fake Gucci bucket hat.

Somizi rubbished the allegations and to prove that he only wears legit stuff he went to the Gucci store in Sandton to show the receipts.

2. Shauwn Mkhize

When it comes to wearing designer brands MaMkhize is the trendsetter.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has found her name appearing on the list of celebrities who wear fake designer clothes.

It came as a surprise to many that MaMkhize will be called out not once or twice but several times for donning fake Gucci.

3. Mohale Motaung

Somizi’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung has also allegedly been spotted wearing counterfeit designer apparel.

The actor, who always looks on point with his well-coordinated looks, was allegedly spotted with a fake Gucci bag.

4. Dj Mahoota

Also on the list is Dj Mahoota.

According to @fake_guccicommunity_sa, he was spotted wearing a never-made before two-piece Gucci outfit at a private party.

5. Mduduzi Mabaso

Rhythm City actor Mduduzi Mabaso was spotted wearing a questionable shirt once.

According to Zalebs, the star was spotted wearing a see-through Gucci t-shirt that does not exist as far as Gucci is concerned. He posted on Instagram:

Woman complains about man “disrespecting” her by buying fake Gucci shoes, SA calls her out

Still on counterfeit brands, Briefly News previously reported that a social media influencer with the Instagram handle @lemo_lucia caused a bit of a ruckus on Twitter after sharing an insta story.

The stunning lady complained about a present she received from a man. She didn't name the individual but stated that she felt "disrespected".

The man had supposedly purchased fake Gucci sneakers for her. She shared a clip of her opening the box of the takkies and holding them in her hand.

She was convinced that he purchased her Air Force sneakers after he informed her that he had bought her a present. To her dismay, he presented her with fake luxury shoes and she was far from impressed.

