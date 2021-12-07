Popular social media user @lemo_lucia riled up the Twitter streets after posting a video of the fake Gucci sneakers a man bought for her

The stunning lady was upset and felt "disrespected" at the fact that he purchased fake luxury shoes for her

South African social media users were upset by her response with many claiming she could not afford the real sneakers

A social media influencer with the Instagram handle @lemo_lucia caused a bit of a ruckus on Twitter after sharing an insta story. The stunning lady complained about a present she received from a man.

She didn't name the individual but stated that she felt "disrespected". The man had supposedly purchased fake Gucci sneakers for her. She shared a clip of her opening the box of the takkies and holding them in her hand.

She was convinced that he purchased her Air Force sneakers after he informed her that he had bought her a present. To her dismay, he presented her with fake luxury shoes and she was far from impressed.

This woman has gone viral online after revealing that a man purchased fake Gucci sneakers for her. Image: @lemo_lucia / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her insta story was screen recorded and shared on Twitter by popular user @kulanicool.

Read some of the responses the viral clip received:

@Anele21525772 said:

"That's why at groove people dance fast when we look at their new shoes."

@ChrisExcel102 shared:

"I know a king when I see one."

@PMTOGU01 responded with:

"I thought it's the thought that counts, what happened?"

@LadyMay_K wrote:

"But no one would have known they are fake. I would have appreciated them shem."

@Connie23165642 tweeted:

"Mxm!!! As if she can afford the original one..."

@Gregory_T16 added:

"Ai that time she can't even afford yona fake ya Gucci."

Source: Briefly.co.za