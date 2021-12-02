A video of a man aggressively pushing a lady away from a stage while she was dancing has gone viral on social media

The clip is just 17 seconds long but has infuriated tons of South Africans who do not understand why the man was so hostile with her

Peeps have shared their frustration in the comments section under the post as they discussed the uncomfortable incident

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool caused a bit of frustration online with his latest reshared video. The 17-second clip shows a lady dancing near a stage at an event. A man on the stage walks up to her and hits her on the back of her head.

This pushes her forward and away from the stage. The video clip has no sound so it is unclear what was said. However, the man seemed quite aggressive as he jumps off the stage in order to chase after the unidentified woman.

Another man at the event stands in front of him to stop him from chasing after her. The video has enraged many locals who feel as though the man's approach was totally uncalled-for. The video has gained a whopping 23 000 views.

Check out the uncomfortable clip below:

Read some of the concerned responses below:

@hazel_mahazard asked @kulanicool:

"How is this funny to you? She wasn’t bothering anyone and the fact that he wanted to go after her whoah."

@_2020Virgin shared:

"I love how quickly those dudes intervened to ensure the situation doesn’t get out of control."

@Nduski3 responded with:

"This is why I stopped going to groove. You spend so much money there and get treated like a cockroach when there’s a slight misunderstanding. I value myself and my money. I’m no celebrity’s groupie either."

@mandy_musembi wrote:

"NO REASON FOR THIS!! He really could have just told her to go without touching her."

@Givencape said:

"The guy is unnecessary."

@_palesamokhine_ added:

"He charged up for a woman? Yuck."

Source: Briefly.co.za