A Tops employee in Ladismith was caught on CCTV completely lost in the moment as he danced to an Afrikaans song

The heartwarming footage went viral with over 163,000 reactions as South Africans fell in love with his natural moves

Research shows that dancing at work can be surprisingly beneficial, as it improves productivity

A Tops employee in Ladismith, Western Cape, has become an internet sensation after CCTV footage captured him having the time of his life dancing to an Afrikaans song while at work. The wholesome moment shows just how music can bring pure joy, even during working hours.

Content creator @ladismith.spar1 shared the delightful footage on 17th July with the caption:

"When that one Afrikaans song just hits different in Ladismith Tops !!"

The video shows the employee completely unaware that he's being filmed as he gets lost in the rhythm of the Afrikaans track playing through the store's speakers. His genuine reaction and natural dance moves struck a chord with viewers, proving that good music truly has no boundaries. The black employee's infectious energy and pure enjoyment of the song created a beautiful moment that resonated with people across South Africa.

What made the video even more special was how authentic it felt, this wasn't a planned performance but a spontaneous reaction to hearing a song that clearly speaks to his soul. The footage has since gone viral, racking up over 163,000 reactions from people who couldn't help but smile at his joyful dance moves.

Mzansi reacts to the vibe

South Africans were absolutely charmed by the employee's dancing skills and positive energy.

@That Rugby Guy joked:

"Imagine sitting at home and this sound starts to broadcast around the country and when it says'Af af af gaan all die ligt in die nag'boom loadshedding hits!"

@Amoré Niemand laughed:

"To be bored in South Africa is a choice 🤣🤣🤣"

@Michelle Tinx Gouws🇿🇦🇮🇪 gushed:

"🥺 I am smiling like a dork at my phone screen. I love this. 💕. Thank you for sharing."

@Maritza Blompot Greeff🪻 added:

"Kurt always hits the right spots 😎👌🏼"

@Monique wrote:

"Janee... Terrible things happening in South Africa... Lovit 😁"

@Ben Botha shared:

"I just love it, I love Ladismith, I love a Zulu 🥰🥰🥰"

Why dancing at work is good

According to The Conversation, research shows that dancing at work can actually improve productivity and performance. Studies comparing dancers to non-dancers found that those who dance regularly show lower levels of presenteeism (not working as hard as usual) and absenteeism (missing work days).

The research suggests that dance enhances cognitive abilities through learning routines, processing music, and thinking about rhythm and coordination. This cognitive boost translates directly into better workplace performance. The productivity benefits are particularly strong for jobs involving routine tasks and high levels of teamwork, exactly the type of environment found in retail stores like Tops.

Dancing also improves well-being, and happy workers are naturally more productive. The study found that even after controlling for well-being levels, dancers still performed better than non-dancers, suggesting dance has a direct positive effect on work performance beyond just making people feel good.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

